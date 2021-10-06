Former employee says Facebook users are ‘repeatedly cheated’ by the company

Frances Haugen testified to the US Senate to talk about the harmful effects of the company’s products, which also owns Whatsapp and Instagram, on minors

EFE/EPA/Drew Angerer / POOL Former employee testified to Congress this Tuesday, 5



Frances Haugen, former employee of the Facebook which revealed the company’s practices, denounced that the public is “repeatedly misled” about the harmful effects of the platform. To the Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Data Subcommittee of the Senate of USA, Haugen said her time as an employee of the company revealed “a devastating truth”: Facebook withholds information from the public and governments. “The documents I provided to Congress prove that Facebook has repeatedly misled the public about what its own investigation reveals about the safety of children, the effectiveness of its artificial intelligence and its role in spreading divisive and extremist messages,” said Haugen . The former employee said she decided to speak to Congress because she believed Facebook products harm children and undermine democracy. “The company’s leaders know how to make Facebook and Instagram safer, but they won’t make the necessary changes because they put their astronomical profits ahead of people,” he continued. Tuesday’s testimony is focused on Facebook’s effect on minors, and Haugen said the company has studies on how harmful the platform is for minors.

*With information from EFE