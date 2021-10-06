Fortaleza publishes lists of schedules for booster doses in the elderly, healthcare professionals and CoronaVac dose two on this Thursday | Ceará

Fortaleza released the scheduling lists for Covid-19 vaccine this Thursday (7). The municipality has made available lists for those who need the second dose (D2) of CoronaVac, as well as a booster dose for the elderly and health professionals.

Check vaccination lists on this Thursday in Fortaleza:

Second dose of CoronaVac (see list)

Booster dose in seniors over 70 years old (see list)

Booster dose in healthcare professionals (see list)

The complement in the immunization of health professionals, including, starts this Thursday, according to Mayor José Sarto (PDT). The first group to complement the immunization against the coronavirus were institutionalized elderly, then non-institutionalized older than 70 years.

“This Thursday (7), we will start the application of the 3rd dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in health workers. We hope to assist 21,524 professionals on this day”, published the mayor of Fortaleza.

“We’ve also scheduled 4,000 people for Thursday, who will receive the 2nd dose of the immunobiological brand CoronaVac, and 2,992 elderly people, who will benefit from the 3rd dose. The lists are available,” added Sarto.

Lists of appointments for this Wednesday

The schedules for vaccination against Covid-19 this Wednesday (6) in Fortaleza are available for consultation. The objective of the Municipal Health Department (SMS) is to vaccinate more than 25 thousand people for the second dose (D2) and 1,600 elderly people aged over 70 years with the booster dose.

Scheduled for the second dose (D2)

Seniors over 70 years old scheduled for the booster dose

Recap for teens

The teenagers, who must also follow the calendar by age group for the first dose recap, will be served at the Centro de Eventos and at the RioMar Kennedy and Iguatemi malls. The service will be from 9 am to 5 pm, on the date corresponding to the age, according to the schedule below:

12 and 13 years old: 6/10 (Wednesday)

There will be a recap schedule for the first dose, covering adults and teenagers. The recap of adults, between 29 and 18 years old, is serving a calendar by age group, with service at Sesi Parangaba, Shopping RioMar Fortaleza or in Cucas (Barra, Jangurussu, Mondubim and José Walter).

Also according to the description below of the reception places, cases in which it is possible to receive the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 without prior appointment will be attended: fortalezians from 30 years old registered in Saúde Digital or people who missed the date of vaccine because they were diagnosed with Covid-19, traveling for work or had taken the flu vaccine.

For those who missed the second dose of the CoronaVac or Pfizer brand, or reached the deadline, as described on the vaccination card, they can seek assistance on these dates. The Events Center owns CoronaVac and Pfizer and the Cucas own CoronaVac. The other vaccination points have a daily schedule, as described below.

Ceará Events Center:

Scheduled appointment for second dose

Care for teenagers who missed their first dose call because they were on Covid-19 or because they took another vaccine

Secondary care for teenagers who missed their first dose at 16 and 17 years old

Care for pregnant women who missed their first dose call because they were on Covid-19 or because they took another vaccine

Attendance from the second to the first dose of those aged 60 or over, registered in Digital Health

Attendance to those who missed the appointment of the second dose or reached the deadline, as described in the vaccination card, for CoronaVac and Pfizer brands.

Scheduled appointment for second dose

Attendance on Monday of adults who missed their first dose call because they were with Covid-19, traveling for work or because they had another vaccine

Service in the second for the first dose of those aged 30 to 59 years, registered in Digital Health

Assistance to those who missed the second dose schedule or reached the deadline, as described in the vaccination card, from the CoronaVac brand

Monday care for adults who have missed their first 24-year-old dose

Shopping RioMar Fortaleza (Papicu)

Scheduled appointment for second dose

Attendance on Monday of adults who missed their first dose call because they were with Covid-19, traveling for work or because they had another vaccine

Attendance on Monday for the first dose of those aged 30 to 59, registered in Digital Health

Second care for adults who missed their first dose of 24 years

Shopping RioMar Kennedy and Shopping Iguatemi

Scheduled appointment for second dose

Secondary care for teenagers who missed their first dose at 16 and 17 years old

Cucas (Barra, Jangurussu, Mondubim and José Walter):

Scheduled appointment for second dose

Care for adults who missed their first dose call because they were with Covid-19, traveling for work, or because they had another vaccine

First dose care for those aged 30 to 59, registered in Digital Health

Assistance to those who missed the scheduling of the second dose or reached the deadline, as described in the vaccination card, from the CoronaVac brand.

Second care for adults who missed their first dose of 24 years

Assistance to those who missed the second dose schedule or reached the deadline, as described in the vaccination card, Pfizer brand