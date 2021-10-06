Frances Haugen: the former employee who denounced Facebook to the US Senate

by

  • James Clayton
  • technology reporter

Frances Haugen

Photo caption,

Haugen shared Facebook’s internal documents with the Wall Street Journal

A former Facebook employee, responsible for a series of bombing leaks at the company, testifies this Tuesday (05/10) to the US Senate.

The expectation is that she will appeal to parliamentarians to regulate the social network.

Frances Haugen, 37, revealed her identity last Sunday (10/3), when she was interviewed by the American network CBS.

At the time, she claimed that the leaked documents — published by the Wall Street Journal — prove that Facebook has repeatedly prioritized “growth at the expense of security” of users.