Frances Haugen: the former employee who denounced Facebook to the US Senate

James Clayton

technology reporter

2 hours ago

Credit, CBS Photo caption, Haugen shared Facebook’s internal documents with the Wall Street Journal

A former Facebook employee, responsible for a series of bombing leaks at the company, testifies this Tuesday (05/10) to the US Senate.

The expectation is that she will appeal to parliamentarians to regulate the social network.

Frances Haugen, 37, revealed her identity last Sunday (10/3), when she was interviewed by the American network CBS.

At the time, she claimed that the leaked documents — published by the Wall Street Journal — prove that Facebook has repeatedly prioritized “growth at the expense of security” of users.

“Facebook realized that if they change the algorithm to be more secure, people will spend less time on the site, they’ll click fewer ads, and they’ll make less money.”

Facebook claims, in turn, that the leaked documents are misleading and camouflage positive surveys conducted by the company.

Who is Frances Haugen

A native of Iowa, USA, Haugen holds a degree in electrical and computer engineering from Olin College in Massachusetts.

With an MBA from Harvard University, she says on her personal website that she is “an expert in algorithmic product management.”

In her 15-year career, she has worked at major technology and social networking companies, such as Pinterest and Google, where she worked for four years as a software engineer and product manager.

In 2019, she was hired by Facebook, according to her personal website, to be “lead product manager of the civic disinformation team, which dealt with issues related to democracy and disinformation, and later also worked on counter-espionage”.

But as time went on, she became “increasingly alarmed by the company’s choices.”

In an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes show, she said she decided to leave Facebook in May this year after becoming angry with the company.

Before leaving, she copied a series of memos and internal documents. And shared those documents with the Wall Street Journal, which published the material over the past three weeks.

Among the revelations are documents that show that celebrities, politicians and high profile users of the social network were treated differently by the company.

According to the leaked data, moderation policies were applied differently, or not even applied to these accounts — a system known as XCheck (or cross-check, which stands for cross-checking).

Another leak showed that Facebook was also facing a complex lawsuit from a group of its own shareholders.

The group claims, among other things, that the $5 billion that Facebook paid the US Federal Trade Commission to resolve the Cambridge Analytica data scandal was so high because it was intended to protect Mark Zuckerberg from personal liability.

But it’s the accusations about Instagram that have been particularly worrisome to US lawmakers.

An internal survey by Facebook (owner of Instagram) showed that Instagram was impacting teens’ mental health, but the company didn’t share these findings when they suggested the platform was a “toxic” place for many young people.

According to presentation slides published by the Wall Street Journal, 32 percent of teenagers interviewed said that when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram made them feel worse.

What to expect from the testimonial

It is on this topic that Haugen will testify on Tuesday to a US Senate subcommittee during a hearing entitled “Protecting Children Online.”

She is expected to appeal to lawmakers to regulate Facebook, which she plans to compare to tobacco companies that for decades have denied that smoking is bad for your health, according to a print version of testimony that Reuters news agency had access to. .

“When we realized that the tobacco companies were hiding the damage they were causing, the government took action. When we found that cars were safer with seat belts, the government took action,” says an excerpt of the prepared statement.

“I beg you to do the same here.”

Haugen should also point out that Facebook executives tend to opt for profit over user safety.

“The company’s leadership knows ways to make Facebook and Instagram more secure, and it won’t make the necessary changes because it has put its huge profits before people. Congressional action is needed,” reads another portion of the text obtained by Reuters.

“As long as Facebook is operating in the dark, it won’t be accountable to anyone. And it will continue to make choices that go against the common good.”

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Mark Zuckerberg owns Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp

Last week, a Facebook executive testified to senators that the leaks did not highlight the positive impact the platform had on teens.

But Haugen has been scathing in his former employer’s assessment.

“There were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook,” she said.

“Facebook has repeatedly chosen to optimize in its own interests, like making more money.”

Facebook, meanwhile, vehemently denies the charge, saying it spent significant amounts of money on security.

“Saying we turn a blind eye to feedback ignores these investments, including the 40,000 people working in security and safety at Facebook and our $13 billion investment since 2016,” said Lena Pietsch, director of communications policy at Facebook .

Haugen also mentioned in an interview with CBS the invasion of the Capitol by a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump in January of this year, which ended up with five dead — claiming that Facebook helped fuel the violence.

According to her, the social network activated security systems to reduce disinformation during elections in the United States — but only temporarily.

“As soon as the election was over, they deactivated or changed the settings to what it was before, to prioritize growth over security, and that really feels like a betrayal of democracy.”

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Haugen interviewed Scott Pelley for CBS’ ’60 Minutes’

On CNN, Facebook’s vice president of Global Affairs Nick Clegg said it was ridiculous to suggest that the company was responsible for the riot.

“I think it gives people false comfort to assume that there must be a technological or technical explanation for the issues of political polarization in the United States,” he said.

Democratic senator Amy Klobuchar, who is part of the subcommittee that will hear Haugen on Tuesday, said, however, that she would ask Haugen about the Capitol invasion.

“I’m particularly interested to hear from her whether she thinks Facebook did enough to alert the police and the public about Jan. 6, and whether Facebook removed the electoral disinformation safeguards because it was costing the company financially,” Klobuchar said. in comment to Reuters by email.

The senator also added that she would like to discuss Facebook’s algorithms — and whether they “promote harmful and divisive content.”