French deputies approve bill banning ‘therapy’ known as ‘gay cure’ | World

The deputies of France unanimously approved on Tuesday (5) a bill that reaffirms the ban on “conversion therapies” , which seek to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBTQIA+ people.

The text proposes to punish those responsible for these ineffective therapies with two years in prison and a fine of 30,000 euros, which increases to three years in prison and 45 thousand euros if the victim is a minor. The Senate has yet to vote on the proposal.

It is difficult to quantify how many irregular procedures such as the so-called “gay cure” are practiced in France. In 2019, Deputies Laurence Vanceunebrock and Bastien Lachaud cited “a hundred recent cases” and were alarmed by the “increase in allegations”.

The two legislators distinguished three categories of the so-called “therapies”: religious, with appeals to abstinence and exorcisms; the medical ones, with hormonal treatments, hypnosis and electroshock; and social ones, such as forced heterosexual marriages.

The initiative has not yet been voted on by the Senate, which is running out of time, as the French Parliament ends its work at the end of February for the April 2022 presidential election. recess, warned a parliamentary source.

On social networks, support multiplies under the hashtag #RienAGuerir (nothing to cure), the name of a collective of victims launched in 2020.

For LGBTQIA+ and civil society associations, mobilization is intensifying. Singers Eddy de Pretto and Hoshi, very popular with young people, demanded that deputies act on the matter.

This bill will allow “to save lives”, said the acting minister of Equality, Elisabeth Moreno.