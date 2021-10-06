Fuels: to reduce the final price, Lira proposes that ICMS be calculated based on the value of the last two years

BRASILIA — In conversation with opposition deputies, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), presented this Tuesday the foundations of the proposal aimed at reducing fuel prices. He wants to vote, preferably this Tuesday, on a project that changes the way the ICMS is calculated.
The text defended by Lira changes the deadline for calculating the price used by each state to define the ICMS charged on gasoline, diesel and ethanol. There would be no changes in the rates.
The tax would be calculated from the change in fuel prices over the past two years. According to Lira, there would be an immediate 8% reduction in the final price to consumers. Today, the rule takes into account the average of prices over the last 15 days.
ICMS on fuel is charged at a rate — which varies by state — on the price of the product. To set this price, the states carry out a biweekly survey of service stations.
The assessment is that a longer period for defining the price would allow more observation points to be considered, which would reduce the impact of specific fluctuations and would give more regularity to the tax collection for the states.
In other words, a very rapid increase in the barrel of oil or the dollar would not have an immediate impact on the ICMS, as it is today.
During the meeting, opposition deputies asked that the text be voted on next Wednesday. They want time to study the proposal. Lira also said that he already has the support of several leaders, and made a nod about a possible postponement of the analysis of the project, but the decision has not yet been made.
At the meeting, Lira did not specify what the state’s revenue loss would be. However, the reduction in the final price of the product is a strong indication that the states will lose revenue.
This proposal to change the ICMS calculation is similar to the one presented by the Ministry of Mines and Energy last year, but it did not go ahead due to resistance from the states.
At the same time that it maintains the autonomy of federative entities to define tax rates and regulate the tax, it generates greater predictability in fuel prices, according to supporters of the proposal.