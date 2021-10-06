Fugitive hides in closet but is arrested after leaving feet uncovered

British police found a fugitive hiding under a blanket but with his feet exposed. The case occurred yesterday and, according to information from The Mirror, the suspect is 36 years old and committed a series of robberies in Swadlincote, Derbyshire.

The image of the uncovered feet was shared on Facebook by the local police. “If we ran to arrest him, wouldn’t we look in the closet? Wouldn’t we recognize him hiding under a blanket?” jokes the post.

According to the company, despite being informed that the wanted person was not at the address, the police decided to enter the house and came across the scene when they opened one of the cabinets. “His big feet gave him away,” the department reports.

Sergeant Nizzer declared that “if anyone escapes from the Swadlincote police they will only go to prison more tired. And in this case, the boy had his own blanket to sleep in the cell.”

The scene reverberated on social networks. “Brilliant. Why don’t all criminals do that?” joked one netizen. “Playing hide and seek with the police. And the winners were the police,” wrote another. “A real criminal genius. Thank God most criminals are that stupid,” concluded a third.