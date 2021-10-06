Gabby Petito: Man says he saw a fugitive groom on the outskirts of the trail; searches last 18 days

TENNESSEE, USA — A man claimed to have met Brian Laundrie, engaged to blogger Gabby Petito, on the outskirts of the Appalachian Trail trail last Saturday. The location is in the state of Tennessee, close to the North Carolina border. Brian Laundrie has been wanted by the police since September 17th. Gabby’s body was found two days later in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Engineer Dennis Davis said he saw Laundrie driving a white pickup truck around half past midnight local time. Fox News had access to the phone call he made to the police, reporting that he had found the fugitive.

“He said his girlfriend loved him and that he had to go to California to see her. He was asking me how to get to California. I’m 99.99% sure it was him,” he said in the phone call.

Davis told Fox that on Friday night he accidentally passed a parking lot near the trail and was about to turn onto Waterville Road when a vehicle approached behind him and turned on its headlights. After completing the turnaround, he was driving toward the truck when the other driver reached out of the vehicle.

“I parked beside the vehicle. I rolled down my window and started talking to the guy. I immediately realized that something wasn’t right with him,” he said.

Wanted, the police said they have received several reports from people who have seen the fugitive fiancé and are investigating each one.

“We’ve received several calls related to Brian Laundrie over the past few days, each one has been thoroughly investigated and we’ve searched areas of interest. To date, none have been successful. within our jurisdiction,” said Christina Esmay, head of communications for the region’s Sheriff’s Office, in a statement.





missing

Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts have been unknown since Sept. 14, when he left his home in North Port, Florida, after telling his parents he was going for a walk. Attorney Steven Bertolino, who represents the groom’s family, claims that the next day family members searched for Brian and found the young man’s car near a green area called the Carlton Reserve. The vehicle had a notice from the Police Department saying it needed to be removed.

The lawyer also said that the family left the car at the location, imagining that the young man could use it on his way back. When he did not return, the parents removed the vehicle on Thursday. Only on Friday, 17, when police were at the family’s residence, was the disappearance reported.

Since the 27th, the FBI has taken over the searches. Days before, the court issued an arrest warrant against Laundrie, who until then was wanted only as a “person of interest” in the case. He was indicted for using Petito’s debit card after he disappeared.

couple fights

The couple traveled in a van and shared photos and videos of the tour on social media. The two were childhood sweethearts and moved from Blue Point, New York, in 2019 to live in North Port.

On Aug. 12, in Utah state, police received a tip after Brian was seen slapping the young woman. Agents went to them and told them that Gabby was crying. There was, however, no record of occurrence. It was just written in the boarding report that “the driver of the van, a man, had some sort of discussion with the woman.”