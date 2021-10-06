Gabby Petito may not have been killed where body was found

Investigators in the Gabby Petito case are trying to find out whether the digital influencer was, in fact, killed where her body was found. This, however, can change the course of investigations.

According to TMZ, the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming (USA), where the 22-year-old’s body was found, is part of federal territory and therefore the FBI has responsibility for the case.

However, if it is determined that Gabby was not murdered on federal land, the case would be referred to the responsible state authorities. This implies a disagreement over who would judge the murderer.

Also according to the North American site, if there is no way to determine where the influencer was killed, the pattern will continue to be where she was found.

As investigations continue, Brian Laundrie, Gabby’s partner and prime suspect in the crime, remains missing.

Last Sunday, Nichole Schmidt, mother of Gabby Petito, created a Twitter account. In his first publication, Nichole asked for justice for his daughter.

remember the case

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie began a tour of US national parks in June, when they left Florida. The 22-year-old digital influencer lived with her fiance for a year before starting the journey. They arrived in Utah during the month of July.

Gabby’s last contact with the family was on Aug. 25, according to her mother, Nicole Schmidt. This is the same date as the influencer’s last post on Instagram.

Brian returned home to Florida on September 1st. Wanted by the police and the influencer’s family, he refused to talk about the case: he didn’t explain why he came back alone, nor did he say where his fiancee would be.

On Sept. 17, the family told investigators they had not seen Brian Laundrie since Tuesday (14), when he said he had “gone for a walk” on the Carlton Reservation.

Gabby’s human remains were found on the 19th. Forensics identified the 22-year-old’s body in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest.