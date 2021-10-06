Galisteu quotes ‘Round 6’ from Netflix and cheers fans

Adriane Galisteu, host of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), excited fans of “Round 6”, a series that was recently launched on Netflix and which is the newest worldwide success of the streaming platform.
During the formation of the third farm of this edition of the rural reality series — which ended with Rico Melquiades, Erika Schneider, Tiago Piquilo and Dayane Mello in the hot seat —, Galisteu quoted the line from the first episode of the series before calling the break, asking viewers to did not leave the place.
Chips, 1, 2, 3… Adriane Galisteu
The moment caught the attention of fans of the series, who had fun with the reference.
If you’ve spent 15 minutes browsing any social media in the past few weeks, you’ve probably come across a post playing with the sinister giant doll from Netflix’s “Round 6” series, or with the phrase “French Chips 1, 2, 3”. Did you know that “Batatinha Frita” is specific to Brazil?
