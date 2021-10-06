GDF and Sesc offer vacancies for mammography and cytopathological tests in a series of actions against cancer

The Federal District Women’s Secretariat, in partnership with the Social Service for Commerce (Sesc), has opened 100 places for mammograms and 130 places for cytopathological tests, which screen for breast and cervical cancer, respectively. The initiative integrates a series of actions related to Pink October.

Women interested in the free exams must fill in an online form, present the requested documents and wait for the appointment.

The SESC truck will be parked at the Casa da Mulher Brasileira, in Ceilândia, until this Wednesday (6/10), and at the Administration of Planaltina, from October 26th to 29th.

The schedule of the Secretariat for Women and other DF folders during Pink October includes activities to encourage self-examination – which can help in the discovery of cancer – and services to facilitate patient access to exams and treatment.

woman’s bus

There will be itinerant service at the Mobile Unit and awareness lectures. The Women’s Bus will visit various points in the DF and the Women’s Secretariat team, in partnership with the Health Secretariat, will offer guidance to women on breast self-examination.

The program also has conversation circles, lectures on the promotion of women’s health, in addition to scheduling preventive exams, such as mammograms by the public network.

“The most beautiful thing about the construction of this program is that it is an integrated agenda between the secretariats, government agencies and civil society. Every action gains much more strength when, at the end, we find women who embrace the cause and who become spokespersons for the entire community”, said the Women’s Secretary, Ericka Filippelli.

See the full schedule of the Women’s Secretariat for Pink October:

