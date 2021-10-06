George Clooney, from Batman and Robin, explains why he’s not in the movie

Didn’t make the requirement?

In The Flash, the starring adventure of the Scarlet Sprinter that promises to revolutionize DC Comics’ Extended Universe, we’ll see the return of Ben Afleck and Michael Keaton like batman. But George Clooney, who played the character in batman and robin, said he was not called for the project for having destroyed the franchise he participated.

In an interview with Variety, Clooney explained that the reason he is not part of The Flash is very simple: Warner Bros. did not call him. “They didn’t invite me,” he said. “When you destroy the franchise the way I did, they turn around when the Flash passes.”

batman and robin, despite having become a kind of cult transgressor for the fans, had a bad reception at the time. The exaggerations and the ridiculous performances, as well as the countless infamous jokes, did not help the success of the project signed by Joel Schumacher. In the cast, Clooney starred alongside Chris O’Donnells (Robin), Uma Thurman (Poisonous Ivy) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (Mister Cold).

The actor’s experience was so tense that he forbade his wife to watch the movie. “There are some movies where I’m just like ‘I want my wife to have some respect for me’,” justified.

Remember, this isn’t the first time Clooney has been critical of his work on the project. On other occasions, he has already admitted that the script for batman and robin it was a mess and that his acting is terrible.

In The Flash we will see, albeit with several changes, the history of Ignition point, when the sprinter goes back in time to prevent the murder of his mother and, from that, creates a new extremely chaotic and violent timeline. As already said, the film should explore the concept of the multiverse of DC Comics, canonizing all the adaptations — both in movies and on TV — that the publisher has ever had.

The Flash premiere in November 2022.

