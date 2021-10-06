George Soros’s Family Office Bought Bitcoin, CEO Reveals – Cryptocurrencies

SAO PAULO – Soros Fund Management, the family office of controversial investor George Soros, bought Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday (5), CEO and CIO Dawn Fitzpatrick said the fund has “a few coins, [mas] not many”.

The statement confirms a rumor that circulated in July of this year, which was greeted with surprise given the billionaire founder’s track record of the Open Society Foundation.

In January 2018, just after Bitcoin hit its then-historic high of about $20,000, Soros criticized the cryptocurrency, saying its high volatility would prevent it from ever being used to pay salaries. “It’s speculation. Based on a disagreement,” he said.

However, nearly three years later, in December 2020, football player Russell Okung would become the first major sports league athlete to convert half of his salary into Bitcoin, a move later followed by other team members from US professional league, the NFL.

The shift in Soros’ fund, however, also reflects a trend that had already appeared in surveys throughout 2021. Also in July, a Goldman Sachs survey of 150 family offices around the world showed that nearly half (45%) intended having exposure to cryptocurrency as a treasury strategy.

A portion of family offices, according to the survey, would have begun to look to Bitcoin as a protection instrument against rising inflation and lower interest rates, among other consequences of fiscal stimuli from central banks amidst the economic crisis caused by pandemic.

However, for Fitzpatrick, the cryptocurrency is already more than a hedge. “I’m not sure Bitcoin is just seen as a protection against inflation. I think he crossed the chasm to the mainstream. Cryptocurrencies now have a market capitalization of over $2 trillion. There are 200 million users around the world, so I think it has become popular,” he said.

Data collected by Goldman showed that family offices were looking carefully at advances on the regulatory side to decide whether or not to invest in cryptocurrencies. The discussion has evolved since then, and the US government is already actively talking about regulating the industry, while the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) emphasizes that it does not intend to make Bitcoin illegal.

Experts heard by InfoMoney confirm that the discussion about the regulation of cryptos may displease enthusiasts of decentralization, but tend to encourage contributions from the institutional sector, seen as the main driver of Bitcoin’s soaring from US$ 10,000 to almost US$ 65,000 between October 2020 and April of 2021.

New activity data from the cryptocurrency network suggest that institutional capital is already gaining relevance in the sector and has been exerting strong buying pressure in the market. According to a report by the analysis house Glassnode, the last week of September was marked by the injection of, on average, US$ 1.75 billion per day in cryptos, with a strong presence of high volume transactions typical of institutional investors.

This entry volume would have been the main responsible for maintaining the Bitcoin price above US$ 40 thousand and closing the month at around US$ 43 thousand, levels seen as crucial for the rally in the first days of October that already leads to the Bitcoin again for over $50,000. The behavior generates optimism that, this time, the crypto market can continue to advance in search of new maximums.

The Soros Fund Management executive, however, said that what appeals to him most is not exactly the cryptocurrencies, but “the use cases of DeFi and things like that”. He refers, for example, to the use of smart contracts for financial transactions without intermediaries, such as the one used by Société Générale to borrow a $20 million loan last week.

Brazil’s leading experts teach you how to invest better in this asset class: meet the Cryptoinvestor course!

Related