Getnet, Santander’s machine, will debut on B3 on October 18th

The actions of Getnet, of Santander (SANB11), debut in B3 on October 18th, it shows a document sent to the market this Tuesday (5).

The shares will be traded under the ticker GETT3, GETT4 and GETT11. Getnet’s ADSs (American Depositary Shares, or share deposit certificates in the US), each representing two Getnet Units, should start trading in Nasdaq, a stock exchange of U.S, from October 22 under the GET code.

Santander shareholders will receive 0.25 common, preferred or unit share of Getnet for each share they hold.

In addition, holders of bank share deposit certificates will receive on October 19 Getnet Brasil ADSs at the rate of 0.125 Getnet Brasil ADS for each Santander ADS.

After the spin-off, Getnet will act as the Brazilian acquirer of PagoNxt, a company that is part of the Santander Group.

“This strategic step will allow Getnet Brasil to explore the full potential of its businesses as part of Grupo Santander’s strategy to concentrate the group’s technology and payments businesses within PagoNxt, a new technology-focused global payments platform that brings the businesses together. disruptive payment options. We will be part of a global platform that will help us to improve our expertise, products, value-added services, technology and architecture”, explained Pedro Coutinho, CEO of Getnet Brasil.

New machine war?

GetNet already hits the stock exchange with a relevant share of 16% of the market. Capitalized, the company can further raise the dispute with Cielo (CIEL3), PaySeguro (PAGS; PAGS34) and stone (STNE).

“In our view, the split comes in a context of opportunity for the company, as it reached a market share equivalent to that of the bank through the use of the Santander channel, a partnership that has constituted the main competitive advantage in recent years”, point out Genial’s analysts.

Among its customers, Getnet already has companies such as Cobasi, PagueMenos, Shell, Starbucks, Mcdonalds, among others.

See the document