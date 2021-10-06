Getnet shares begin trading on B3 on October 18

SAO PAULO – The shares of payment means company Getnet will begin trading on B3 on October 18th. The trading code for the shares will be GETT3 for common shares (which give voting rights), GETT4 for preferred shares (which give preferential rights to receive dividends) and GETT11 for units (groupings of different types of shares).

On Nasdaq, Getnet’s ADS (in effect, the company’s shares traded on the US stock exchanges) will begin trading from October 22nd under the code GET.

As Getnet was born as a payment arm of Santander Brasil (SANB11), the bank’s shareholders will receive on October 15th, 0.25 common, preferred and unit shares of Getnet for each common, preferred or Unit share issued by Santander Brasil.

In the US, holders of Santander ADSs will receive on October 19 Getnet ADRs at the rate of 0.125 Getnet ADR for each Santander ADS.

Once the split between the bank and the payment means company (approved by the Central Bank on July 14 this year) is completed, Getnet will act as the acquirer of fintech PagoNxt, which is also part of the Santander group.

Getnet has an international presence, operating in Mexico, Chile, Argentina and Uruguay. In Brazil, the company is the third largest in the payment methods market, losing only to Cielo (CIEL3) and Rede.

