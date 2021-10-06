Ghost Recon Frontline is announced by Ubisoft: free to play and cross platform

Registration for the PC Game Closed Test is now open

THE Ubisoft announced during a presentation celebrating 20 years of the franchise Ghost Recon another game in the series based on the books of Tom Clancy, this time the game will be free to play and will be available for several platforms, is the Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline, which will be released to Xbox one, Xbox Series, Playstation 4, PlayStation 5 and PRAÇA.

The game is under the care of the Ubisoft Bucharest, the same company that was involved with the bonds Ghost Recon Wildlands and Ghost Recon Breakpoint. The game will take place on the island Drakemoor and brings a new vision to the battle royale genre, the action will take place in squads of up to three players that compete against each other. There are several different classes available to players so that they can choose the one that most identify themselves at the time of the game, including Shooter, Support and Scout.

Different from the last titles released in the line of Ghost Recon, in this game the view will be in first person and will offer new tactical options to be used as a team. The company intends to launch the title with a variety of modes for players, among them we will have the mode Expedition, where teams will need to come together to complete dynamic goals in a map with over 100 players, when the extraction zone activates, you will need to be sneaky in order to successfully escape. Check out an extended video of the announcement of the new game below.

The first beta test will only take place on PRAÇA and will be available between October 14th and 21st., those interested can now register for the beta directly on the game page on the website. Ubisoft. Those who register will receive information about future tests, including on other platforms.



“We can’t wait to see players’ reactions during the first test of Ghost Recon Frontline”, said the game’s creative director, Bogdan Bridinel.

Requirements to play have been released Ghost Recon Frontline on computers, check below the settings to run in 1080p in low quality and in high quality.

Low quality – 1080p:

AMD Ryzen 3 1200/Intel Core I5 ​​4460

8 GB RAM

AMD Radeon RX 470 (4GB)/Nvidia Geforce GTX 670/760/960 (4GB)

Windows 10

High Quality – 1080p:



AMD Ryzen 5 1600/Intel Core I7 6700K

16 GB RAM

AMD Radeon RX 480 (8GB)/Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 (6GB)

Windows 10

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline does not have a release date yet, the game will be released to Xbox one, Xbox Series, Playstation 4, PlayStation 5 and PRAÇA, in addition to streaming services Amazon Luna and Google Stay.

Via: vg247 Source: ubisoft