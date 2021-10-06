Ghost Recon Frontline is new free-to-play FPS for over 100 players

Ubisoft announced, this Tuesday (5th), the game Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline, new free-to-play tactical shooter with game modes for over 100 players for the first time in the franchise. O voxel had the opportunity to attend an early presentation and will tell about the news said by the developer.

The new title will have a class system and several combat possibilities in the arenas, which will make the gameplay quite varied. According to the developer, there will be countless ways to win a match, as everything will depend on the teams’ planning.

Among the classes available at launch will be the traditional Support and Scout. Season passes that the game will receive in the future will add new items as well as new classes.

Ghost Recon Frontline it will also have RPG elements. It will be possible, for example, to customize characters to unlock specific abilities that serve certain strategies within the arena.

The game will be cross-platform and has been developed for over 3 years by Ubisoft Bucharest in collaboration with the company’s studios in Belgrade, Craiova, Kiev and Odessa.

Plot and Game Modes

The story of writer Tom Clancy’s new franchise adaptation takes place on Drakemoor Island. According to the official plot, this was a peaceful place filled with natural beauty until it was invaded by a corrupt corporation in the mining sector.

From this premise, Ubisoft’s promise is that the player will have several landscapes to enjoy, including mountains, forests, more urban areas and arid lands. The environment will influence the gameplay and will require adaptation, even.

Another differential of the title will be the Expedition mode. It includes completing various objectives that are spread across the open world and to win teams will need to combine their skills to win. The mode will be highly strategic, as actions will have to be coordinated.

Ubisoft also explained that players will have more casual game modes at their disposal, as the intention is to offer experiences for people used to tactical shooters as well as beginners.

Ghost Recon Frontlinand is still in development and closed testing begins Oct. 14 for PC users living in Europe. The title, which has no release date yet, will be released for Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4, PS5, PC, Stadia and Luna.

So, were you excited to test the game? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!