Gil do Vigor is among the 100 most influential in the world

The ex-BBB 21, Gil of Vigor, was recognized as one of the The world’s 100 most influential Afro-descendants under 40, this Sunday, 3. The appointment is from the Most Influential People of African Descent (Mipad), proclaimed by the United Nations (UN).

The economist, who is studying for a PhD in California (USA), celebrated the achievement on social media: “My God, what an honor! I am very moved and deeply grateful! I was named one of the 100 most influential Afro-descendants in the world under 40 by MIPAD (Most Influential People of African Descent)”, he revealed.

“Having this type of recognition by Mipad means a lot to me and to my people. It is a huge step for our representation, as it is the UN’s highest recognition award for black people,” celebrated Gilberto Nogueira.







Gilberto Nogueira, ex-participant of ‘Big Brother Brasil 21’, is studying for a PhD in economics in the USA Photo: Instagram/@gildovigor / Estadão Content

“I don’t even have words to express how I feel right now. I’m very happy, very grateful, very much! My heart is overflowing! I humbly hope to make all this incredible recognition worthwhile. This award is ours!”

The Most Influential People of African Descent is a global civil society initiative in support of the UN proclaimed International Decade of African Descent.

From 2015 to 2024, the decade of recognition, Mipad will annually publish a list of 100 great personalities of African descent who stand out around the world.