Gil do Vigor joins the list of the 100 most influential Afro-descendants in the world and Mainha cheers: ‘I cried so much’ | famous

Gilberto is still in force! This time, the economist and ex-BBB was named one of the 100 Most Influential People of African Descent (Mipad) 2021, in the Media and Culture category. Yes, when we least expect it, here he comes representing the acclaimed Brazil. Straight from California, in the United States, where he is studying his dream PhD, Gil celebrated the recognition:

“My God, what an honor! I’m so moved and deeply grateful! I was named one of the 100 most influential Afro-descendants in the world under 40 by MIPAD (Most Influential People of African Descent). It means a lot to me and to my people. It’s a A huge step forward for our representation as it is the UN’s highest recognition award to the black people. I don’t even have the words to express how I feel right now.”

“I’m very happy, very grateful, very much! My heart is overflowing. I humbly hope to make all this incredible recognition worthwhile. This award is ours! 🎓💜”, declared Gil on the networks.

This way, Mother jacyra santana did not contain the emotion with the naming of the son, who appears in the same list as Thai Araujo and Lazarus Ramos, in the TV and Films category; Margareth Menezes, in Music and more.

“I cried so much with joy. We are no longer talking about Brazil but about the world 😭😭😭”, Jacira told Gshow.

Congratulations, Gil! And one more update: on December 10th, he will be on Brazilian soil to spend the holiday season with his family!

Still on the list of the 100 most influential Afro-descendants in the world, Thai Araujo also celebrated on the networks this achievement together with Lazarus, AD Junior, Claudia Alves, Erika Hilton, Gil and Margareth Menezes.

“Black achievements are not individual, they never will be. I said this before and I say again to celebrate this moment with you”, declared the actress.

“Achievements at your side are more delicious. I love you, young man, @MIPAD100, thank you very much!”, completed Lázaro.

