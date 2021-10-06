Giuliano highlights Corinthians balance and warns: “We are gaining form, credibility” | sports selection

Starting Corinthians in the last ten games, participating in the five wins and five draws that maintain the team’s long unbeaten record, midfielder Giuliano participated in the SportTV Selection this Wednesday to talk about the good phase of Timão.

– I’m very happy with the moment the team has been living. We’ve collectively grown up, and individual highlights have come out. We are playing at a good level, good performance, we are under construction and the results are following. The road is long, the Brazilian is very difficult, but we are fitting in, gaining shape, credibility. Playing with the fans on our side was a different emotion and atmosphere. This will bear fruit in the games at home – highlighted.

The shirt 11 highlighted the quick fit that the team had with the arrival of players like him, Renato Augusto, Willian and Róger Guedes.

– We grew tactically. Corinthians already had a base, a defensive line formed, the Jô in front was not being used much, so with our arrival the quality increased. And we achieved rapport in a short period, even with players who came from different leagues, different rhythms, with different downtime. This made the team evolve.

In Giuliano’s view, the quartet’s quick adaptation happened through the individual effort of each one. After all, before the arrangement with Timão, everyone was taking care of themselves in the physical part.

– The individual preparation of each one made the difference. We knew what we were coming for, what the team needed and what we could bring to the team. I didn’t play for three months, but I was training. Renato spent eight months without playing and was training. Roger too, Willian came from preseason. We weren’t standing still, we were out of rhythm with the game. This helped in the process.

A few rounds ago, with the entry of Cantillo in the middle, analysts and fans feared that Corinthians would be too exposed to counterattacks, with a catch in the middle. The trio, which includes the Colombian, Renato and Giuliano, however, has also donated in marking and left the team strong.

– We really have a more creative, lighter and more offensive formation. The word balance calls my attention and we are having this, even without these players with so much marking characteristic, everyone is helping each other, we are covering, everyone runs, defends, everyone suffers when they have to. And with the ball, we put our quality in, we start building from the back and it’s easy. Cantillo has an excellent exit from the back, an excellent pass, Renato, Fagner, Fabio Santos, Piton yesterday. We have organization from behind. Losing the ball, we maintain our position. Being organized, you have more chances to win – analyzed.

The shirt 11 also praised the moment of Gabriel Pereira, 20 years old, who has been the team’s speed weapon on the sides of the field.

– Gabriel is a super talented boy, an electric player, who doesn’t stop. He likes one-on-one confrontation, is fast, intelligent, has individual ability. And we got this balance of speed, with Willian or Gustavo on the other side, also fast. We provide compensation in the middle. It’s not possible to have only fast ones and nobody thinks about the game. It’s a complement. Gabriel is experiencing a spectacular moment, has gained confidence, is dedicated, has helped us a lot, we hope he continues on this path. Having experienced people takes the pressure off the boys on the team, they enter more freely, the responsibility is not theirs, as it used to be. You have to allow time for development and adaptation so that they can stand out – said the player.