Gkay has a wallet taken at an airport in Rio: ‘I’m zero’

Gkay was not very lucky in his move to Rio de Janeiro: the influencer revealed that it was stolen as soon as he arrived in the city, while still at the airport.

On Instagram, she commented on the situation and said she felt a “mixture of happiness and sadness”. “I’m very happy, despite looking like that. I moved from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro. But as soon as I got here I was robbed. They took my wallet with all my documents, cards and money,” she began she in one of the videos posted on the social network’s Stories.

Then, she asked for help so that her followers could help her recover, at least, the documents and the wallet of the brand Chanel, taken by the assailant.

“If anyone finds it around and can get in touch to return it to me, I’ll thank you very much. I’ve got nothing here and I’d like to get at least my document and my wallet. It’s a Chanel silver wallet. That’s it. If you find it, you can. take the money, but return the wallet with documents. I’m zero here,” she confessed.

She then detailed how it all happened: “When I looked at my sweatshirt pocket it was like this (indicating that it was upside down). Probably someone took a hand and stole it. Oh, guys, I’m so happy here. I came to record for Netflix, they put me in in a flatizinho here, which is the most beautiful thing and that happens. But go ahead. Now I’m going to live my life in Rio, “he pondered.