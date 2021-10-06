Globo cuts BRL 281 million in salaries, but loss more than doubles

Globo closed the first half of 2021 with a loss of R$ 144 million. The number represents a deterioration of 122% compared to 2020, when the company had a loss of R$ 51 million in the same period.

The negative result draws attention, since since 2019 the company has carried out continuous cuts in employees. In recent months, the number of stars leaving Globo seems to have accelerated. Faustão, Tiago Leifert, Lázaro Ramos, Ingrid Guimarães, Vera Fischer, Antônio Fagundes and Reynaldo Gianecchini are among the recent casualties.

In a report released to the market in early September, Globo states that in the first half of 2021 it carried out a “reduction of R$ 281 million in personnel as a result of continuous cost-cutting initiatives, explained mainly by the decrease in the number of employees due to the corporate restructuring since 2019 and the lowest casting cost”.

The rescissions and collective bargaining also weighed on Globo’s accounts, which claims to have had an “increase of 48 million in personal expenses mainly explained by indemnities and also by annual salary readjustments of the labor union in collective labor agreements”.

Salaries and social charges, which on December 31, 2020 represented R$1.18 billion in the company’s balance sheet, on June 30, 2021, fell to R$853.45 million.

Increased costs with football, movies and series

Despite the reduction in salaries and the number of employees, the company’s expenses rose. “Costs and expenses were 36% higher than in the first half of 2020, impacted by the return of live sporting events and the amortization of sports rights of R$503 million, due to the large rescheduling of games that affected all Brazilian football competitions in the year of 2021”, points out the report.

In addition to spending on the resumption of football, spending on recording programs and soap operas increased due to security protocols against covid-19.

In a report to Valor Econômico newspaper, in August, Jorge Nóbrega, executive president of Grupo Globo, stated that “the task of becoming a ‘media tech’ requires making traditional operations more efficient in order to maintain good cash management and support new digital products , like Globoplay, which have high growth but still require heavy investment”.

After football, the purchase of series and movies was among Globo’s biggest expenses. An executive heard by the report says that increased competition in the streaming sector has made broadcasting rights more expensive, especially in football, movies and series, the segments where Globo reported the biggest increases in expenses.

Globo had revenue growth

In the first half of 2021, Globo’s Net Revenue grew 17% (or R$ 948 million) compared to the same period in 2020, totaling R$ 6.451 billion. Despite the growth, adjusted EBITDA (operating profit) fell 133% in the first half of 2021, from an operating profit of BRL 613 million to an operating loss of BRL 201 million, a decrease of BRL 814 million in the first half.

Despite the losses and a slight drop of 3% in cash compared to 2020, Globo has R$ 12.5 billion available in its accounts.

It is worth noting that in the second quarter of this year, there was also a 39% increase in the company’s net revenue compared to the second quarter of 2020 (or R$999 million), totaling R$3.544 billion.

For Manuel Belmar, Globo’s General Director of Finance, the second quarter of 2021 points to a recovery in revenues, even in the midst of the pandemic, which demonstrates the company’s ability to overcome challenges and successfully implement the transformation process. “We have a clear business strategy, solid economic and financial situation, competence, quality, commitment and dedication of all employees. Even in the face of good results, we know that the pandemic should accompany us for a while, which should still require patience and special care to resume the normal pace of production. In the meantime, we will continue to focus on the health and safety of employees as a top priority,” said the executive in a note to the market.

Follow the column in Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.