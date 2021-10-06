Globo employees are once again haunted by a wave of layoffs

The witch is on the loose! Rede Globo is about to finalize a massive layoff plan for the entire operating department of all television channels, including open TV. Behind the scenes, this process is seen as irreversible. The goal is to cut the company’s costs so it can focus on more strategic areas, such as technology optimizations and modifications to the group’s streaming platform. According to a source in the column LeoDias, the dismissal will take place next month.

THE The broadcaster closed the first half of 2021 with a loss of over R$ 144 million. The number represents a deterioration of 122% compared to 2020, when the company had a loss of R$ 51 million in the same period.

Since 2019, Globo has been making employee cuts. In recent months, big stars have left the house, including Faustão, Tiago Leifert, Lázaro Ramos, Ingrid Guimarães, Vera Fischer, Antônio Fagundes and Reynaldo Gianecchini.

In a report released to the market at the beginning of September, Globo states that in the first half of 2021 it carried out a “reduction of R$ 281 million in personnel as a result of continuous cost-cutting initiatives, mainly explained by the decrease in the number of employees due to the corporate restructuring since 2019 and the lowest casting cost”.

The rescissions and collective bargaining also weighed on Globo’s accounts, which claims to have had an “increase of 48 million in personal expenses mainly explained by indemnities and also by annual salary readjustments of the labor union in collective labor agreements”.

Salaries and social charges, which on December 31, 2020 represented R$1.18 billion in the company’s balance sheet, on June 30, 2021, fell to R$853.45 million.