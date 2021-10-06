Globo is detonated on the networks for not highlighting the Pandora Papers scandal

Grupo Globo continues to be detonated on social networks. The broadcaster and its companies are disgraced on the internet for not highlighting the Pandora Papers scandal: countless documents on tax havens investigated by hundreds of journalists. The report is from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

Globe messed up on the networks

The company has more than 78 thousand mentions.

See some of the reactions.

If an economy minister were caught offshore in a tax haven in PT governments, we would have 24 hours of coverage by Globonews, cover headlines in O Globo and Estadão for consecutive days, until there was dismissal. The liberal privilege is immense. — Andrade (@AndradeRNegro2) October 5, 2021

While all the world media highlights Pandora Papers (accounts in tax havens), in Brazil we have HUMAN WASTE like Merval and Miriam who are defending Paulo Guedes. Miriam’s shameful text on the Globe could have been written by Guedes’ lawyer. SOLD!! — Thiago Brasil (@ThiagoResiste) October 5, 2021

professional press#PandoraPapers 1 Washington Post, headline in USA

“Hidden Billions” 2 Le Monde, front page in France

“Naked Tax Havens” 3 The Guardian, headline in England

“Conservatives under pressure” 4 O Globo, silence in the

Brazil

zzzzz zzzzz pic.twitter.com/UXQghRBggg — rodrigo vianna 🇧🇷🇺🇾🇦🇷🇵🇾🇧🇴🇻🇪🇨🇺🇨🇴 (@rvianna) October 5, 2021

The Senate approved the summoning of Paulo Guedes and the president of the Central Bank to explain the account in the tax haven and the big question is: – Which cake recipe will O Globo, G1 and Estadão publish the next day? – Is Globo going to show a cartoon at the time of Jornal Nacional? — Tiago Barbosa (@tiagobarbosa_) October 5, 2021

What is Globo?

TV Globo is a Brazilian open commercial television network.

It is watched by more than 200 million people daily, whether in Brazil or abroad.

Surveys show that it is the second largest commercial television network in the world, behind only the American American Broadcasting Company (ABC), reaching 98.60% of the Brazilian territory, covering 5,490 municipalities and about 99.55% of the country. total Brazilian population.

The station is also one of the largest soap opera producers in the world and is part of Grupo Globo, one of the main media conglomerates.