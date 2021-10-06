Globo is detonated on the networks for not highlighting the Pandora Papers scandal

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Grupo Globo continues to be detonated on social networks. The broadcaster and its companies are disgraced on the internet for not highlighting the Pandora Papers scandal: countless documents on tax havens investigated by hundreds of journalists. The report is from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

Globe messed up on the networks

The company has more than 78 thousand mentions.

See some of the reactions.

What is Globo?

TV Globo is a Brazilian open commercial television network.

It is watched by more than 200 million people daily, whether in Brazil or abroad.

Surveys show that it is the second largest commercial television network in the world, behind only the American American Broadcasting Company (ABC), reaching 98.60% of the Brazilian territory, covering 5,490 municipalities and about 99.55% of the country. total Brazilian population.

The station is also one of the largest soap opera producers in the world and is part of Grupo Globo, one of the main media conglomerates.