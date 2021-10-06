Glória Menezes spends Tarcísio Meira’s birthday with her children: ‘Many memories’

The actress Glória Menezes celebrated Tarcísio Meira’s birthday this Tuesday (October 5th), alongside her three children — Tarcísio Filho, from her marriage to Tarcisio, and João Paulo Brito and Maria Amélia Brito, fruits of their old relationship with Arnaldo Brito.
Since August, Glória has been staying at the residence she maintains in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she rarely leaves the house. On the date her husband would turn 86, the artist insisted on gathering her offspring for an intimate celebration. It was in this way, by the way, that the actress used to celebrate her birthday with Tarcisio.
— Gloria and Tarcisio didn’t have parties. They liked to celebrate these dates at home, alone – says Tadeu Lima, the artist’s advisor. — There are still a lot of memories… But with time she gets better.
Tarcísio Meira died on August 12, aged 85, after five days in the ICU at Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo, undergoing treatment against Covid-19. Glória Menezes, an actress to whom he was married for 59 years, was also admitted to the same hospital, but with mild symptoms. The two were married in 1962 and, in 1964, they had their only child, Tarcisio Filho.