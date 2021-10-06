‘God doesn’t want to see me suffer’: Colombia authorizes euthanasia of a woman without a terminal condition

The 51-year-old Colombian Martha Liria Sepúlveda is the first woman in Colombia to obtain authorization for the euthanasia without being in a terminal frame. diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a degenerative disease, Martha cannot walk and lives with body pain.

After the Colombian Constitutional Court expanded the right to euthanasia, the woman decided to ask for authorization for assisted death. The request was granted and death scheduled for this Sunday (10).

“I’m a Catholic person, I consider myself someone who believes a lot in God, but, I repeat, God doesn’t want to see me suffer and I believe he doesn’t want to see anyone suffer,” Martha said in an interview with Caracol. “For me, death is a rest”, he pointed out.

While waiting for the day of euthanasia, the woman tries to enjoy her remaining days in the company of her family with beer and food. “I’m calmer since they authorized the procedure. Rio more, I sleep more peacefully”, she stated.

Also in an interview with TV Caracol, Federico Sepúlveda, 22, son of Martha, said that he would like to have his mother for longer, but that accepting the decision of euthanasia is the “greatest act of love” he has ever done.

“In principle I need my mother, I want her with me, in almost any condition. But I know that in her words she no longer lives, she survives. My focus now is on making her happy, making her laugh and have some fun. And that your stay on Earth, for the days that remain, be a little more pleasant”, completes Federico.

