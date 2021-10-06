Goiânia participates in the Ministry of Health’s Prevent Brazil Workshop

The Municipality of Goiânia, through the Municipal Health Department (SMS), participated this Tuesday morning (5/10) in the Oficina Prevent Brazil, which is promoted by the Department of Primary Health Care, of the Ministry of Health, and has objective of covering all Brazilian states to present the training program for municipal managers to receive more resources and thus invest in the Family Health Strategy in their municipalities. The event took place at the School of Public Health of the State of Goiás, in Goiânia, and was attended by the secretary of Primary Health Care, Raphael Câmara.

“It is the role of the Federal government to go to each state and in the municipalities to listen to the managers, to get to know the local problems better so that we can make health policies more suitable for the entire country”, said Raphael Câmara during the opening of the meeting, which was attended by representatives from Goiânia municipalities, in addition to the Health Secretary of Goiás, Ismael Alexandrino, and the head of the Health Department of Goiânia, Durval Pedroso.

Raphael Câmara explained to managers the purpose of the workshop and its true impacts on the public health of the municipalities. “Understanding how Prevent Brazil works, the financing of Primary Care, impacts on a better management of federal resources and, consequently, on the quality of services that are offered to citizens”, pointed out Secretary Raphael Câmara, adding the importance of training technicians on the financing model so that they can implement Previne Brasil and receive more resources.

Secretary Durval Pedroso spoke at the opening of the event and highlighted the importance of Primary Care for users of the Unified Health System (SUS). “This is an action that complements what Goiânia has already done, as, for example, just last month, we inaugurated two large Family Health Units (USFs) that greatly expand the population’s access to services offered in the Primary Care”, commented the secretary, who recalled that in November a new USF will be inaugurated in Goiânia.

At the end of the activities this morning (5), at the invitation of the secretary Durval Pedroso and the executive secretary of SMS, Luana Ribeiro, the secretary of Primary Health Care of the Ministry of Health, Raphael Câmara, visited the newly opened USF do Alto do Vale, located in the Northwest region of the capital, which was delivered to the population on September 3rd and has seven family health teams and has the capacity to serve up to 30,000 people.

Mauro Júnio, from the Health editorship