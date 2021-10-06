Google launches Android 12, but your phone will still take time to receive it – 05/10/2021

It wasn’t just Microsoft that took advantage of Facebook’s blackout to release its operating system update. Google also released Android 12, the new version of its system for cell phones, yesterday. But it will be a while before most people can use it.

More specifically, Google released the Android 12 code in the AOSP (Android Open Source Project). This means that developers and companies that want to take the code and start tinkering with it, can now.

In practice, now the “official” release of Android 12 is in the hands of cell phone manufacturers, who have no deadline to make the update available. What is known is that it will not be available to all devices at once.

Android 12 will gradually arrive in the coming weeks first with the Pixel 3, Pixel 3A, Pixel 4, Pixel 4A, Pixel 4A 5G, Pixel 5 and Pixel 5A phones, plus the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones, which will be released in October —all manufactured by Google and not sold in Brazil.

What’s new with Android 12

Android 12 has a new design, which automatically adjusts to your wallpaper, adapting colors and icon formats. Widgets and notifications also received visual changes in the way they appear to people on the mobile screen.

Also, the system is full of new icons, colors and animations, like scrolling, which now jumps and stretches when you reach the bottom of the screen.

The operating system also brings some new features in terms of performance, such as a 22% reduction in the processor time used by the main system services. The Google Photos app, for example, can now open 34% faster.

The new Android also has a “Privacy Panel” available in settings. With this feature, you can have more visibility into when your apps access your phone’s microphone, camera, and location data.

Which phones will receive Android 12

If your phone was released in the last year, it will almost certainly receive Android 12 sometime in the next 12 months. This is the list of devices that can test the beta version of the system: