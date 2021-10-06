Google will use artificial intelligence to improve traffic in Rio de Janeiro – 10/06/2021 – Market

Google announced this Tuesday (5) a project to study ways to optimize the system of traffic lights in Rio de Janeiro through artificial intelligence, which can improve the city’s traffic and help reduce carbon emissions.

The news was disclosed along with a package of initiatives focused on sustainability, which includes a feature to check the environmental footprint before booking flights.

The project is a partnership with CET-Rio (Rio de Janeiro Traffic Engineering Company) and should start being implemented in the coming months.

The idea is to study traffic conditions and the time spent at traffic lights in the city and, based on this data, train models based on artificial intelligence to improve the moment when the signal changes and, thus, optimize inefficient intersections.

Google conducted a similar survey in Israel. According to the company, the results were promising, pointing to a 10% to 20% reduction in fuel consumption and delay time at intersections.

“We are excited to expand this pilot to Rio de Janeiro and other cities,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet in the announcement published on Tuesday (5).

The project is part of a package of new initiatives disclosed by the company in the area of ​​sustainability.

Among the new features is a feature of Google Flights (Google’s service for purchasing airline tickets) that allows you to see the CO2 emissions associated with each flight. With this, a person will be able to compare, in the research results, the carbon intensity among the available options and choose a less polluting route.

In addition, it will be possible to check the information by type of seat. Executive or first-class seats, for example, represent a larger share of total emissions, as they take up more space on the plane.

According to Google, the new functionality will be available in Brazil soon.

Another novelty is in relation to hotel reservations. Since September this year, those looking for stay options in the search engine can also see if the hotel has sustainable commitments.

By clicking on the description of a place to stay, a list appears detailing initiatives for waste reduction, water conservation and energy efficiency.

The company also announced new features for Google Finance, an information service aimed at the financial market.

Since October 2020, anyone searching for a company on Google has access to information such as the stock code and current trade price. Soon, it will also be possible to see a “sustainability score” for the company. The note will be based on the CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), an initiative that assesses policies related to climate change and helps companies disclose their environmental impacts.

According to the announcement on Tuesday (5), the platform will also provide the user with a score for the portfolio, indicating how sustainable the investment portfolio is.

Google also released features that are not yet available in Brazil. One of them is in relation to research on climate change in the search engine.

Those looking for the topic will first receive information from sources considered reliable, such as the United Nations.

In addition, the user will have access to a panel with news and data on causes, effects and ways to combat the climate crisis. However, the feature, which will be released in late October, will only be available in English, French and Spanish versions.

In the United States, a new feature on Google Maps that allows you to choose routes that are less carbon intensive was also inaugurated. The resource should be available in Europe in 2022 and there are still no forecasts to reach Brazil.