Gorilla made famous for standing selfie in 2019 dies | Environment

Virunga National Park (PNVi) announced this Tuesday (5) the death of a gorilla famous for its history and personality, which has become one of the attractions of this natural and tourist gem in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“With great regret, Virunga announces the death of the orphaned mountain gorilla Ndakasi, who has resided in the center of Senkwekwe for more than a decade,” Virunga Park reported.

“On the night of September 26, after a long illness, his condition quickly deteriorated and Ndakasi died in the arms of his guard and longtime friend André Bauma,” he added.

The gorilla was born in April 2007 and was just two months old when she was found by forest guards clinging to the body of her mother, who had been shot and killed by armed militias.

Her vulnerable state prevented her from returning to the wild, so she lived in a PNVi facility, where she and another gorilla, Ndeze, were cared for for over a decade.

“Ndakasi’s life is well documented and her warm personality has appeared in many programs and films (…). She also achieved internet fame in 2019, when a selfie went viral on Earth Day,” recalled PNVi.

Ndeze (left) and Ndakasi (right): gorillas pose with the guard who rescued them when they were babies.

Located on the border with Rwanda and Uganda, Virunga Park covers 7,800 km2 of North Kivu province in the east of the country.

