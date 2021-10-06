Government of Rio starts new concession for Maracanã; the draft notice provides for management of up to 25 years and a minimum of 70 games

The Government of the State of Rio initiated the process of the new Maracanã concession. A public hearing was scheduled for the 27th, aiming at popular consultation and suggestions on the model of the process. The hearing will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm, in the auditorium of the Civil House Secretariat, at Palácio Guanabara.





The initial notice establishes that the new concession will be for 20 years, renewable for another five. In addition, the document asks, as proof of technical qualification, to guarantee that there will be at least 70 dates of the main football competitions at the stadium. At Maracanãzinho, 12 dates of official sports events are required.

“Present document proving that the bidder has the right to perform at least 70 (seventy) official football dates at the Jornalista Mário Filho Stadium (Maracanã), of which at least 54 of them must be from Brazilian Championships of Series A and/or B and Copa do Brasil, all organized by the Brazilian Football Confederation – CBF and major international competitions, considered the Copa Libertadores da América and the Copa Sul Americana, both organized by the South American Football Confederation – CONMEBOL”, says excerpt from the document.

Due to the nature of the requirement, partnerships are likely to be formed to submit proposals. Currently, Flamengo and Fluminense manage the stadium, a partnership started in April 2019 and which, recently, has been renewed every six months. In addition to the Fla-Flu duo, Vasco showed interest in participating in the process. In April, the president of the cross-Maltino, Jorge Salgado, met with Governor Cláudio Castro to make the idea official.

The Government’s intention is for the process to be completed by February 2022. In addition to the Maracanã operation, the winners will also manage the Maracanãzinho gym.

— The Maracanã complex is much more than a sports center, it is a symbol of tourism, entertainment and even the culture of our state. This concession process is being carried out with the greatest transparency and following all legal deadlines, to ensure that the Maracanã continues to be one of the most important facilities in Rio de Janeiro and in the country,” said Cláudio Castro, in an official statement.

By accessing the process website, interested parties can already consult documents that include the draft of the notice, term of reference, draft of the contract, inventory of goods, in addition to models of the proposals. Suggestions prior to the hearing can be forwarded via email.