Grazi fans point out who his new affair is

Apparently, Grazi has already surpassed Caio Castro and moved on to another. Her fans believe that the actress’ new affair is Alexandre Machafer, director and producer of films such as O Filho do Homem and Anos Radicais.

The heartthrob is Marcella’s friend, a friend of Grazi’s and they could have met through her. Their connection is strong and trustworthy, as the director follows the actress on her private Instagram profile. She also follows him through this closed profile.

Film director and cat: Grazi fans point out who their new affair is Film director and cat: Grazi fans point out who their new affair isreproduction Alexandre Machafer Alexandre Machaferreproduction Alexandre Machafer Alexandre Machaferreproduction Alexandre Machafer Alexandre Machaferreproduction Grazi Massafera Grazi Massafera Photo: Reproduction/Instagram 0

Their interaction on social media is very discreet, and they try not to draw attention to them. A like there, another comment here… What we can be sure of is that just being in the next Grazi cycle of the social network, Machafer inspires a lot of confidence in the actress. The column hopes that, if the romance is true, they will be happy! For now, we keep an eye on the clues that the actress’ admirers send us!

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.