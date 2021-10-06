Grêmio x Cuiabá: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing for the 24th round | brazilian series a

Grêmio hosts Cuiabá at the Arena this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at the Arena. The match valid for the 24th round is the chance for Felipão’s team to calm the backstage of the club, while the visiting team tries to win again after losing to América-MG. ge follows everything in Real Time, with exclusive videos.

Grêmio is in 18th place, with 22 points, and can leave Z-4 ​​if they win. Cuiabá has 29 points in 23 rounds and is fighting for a place at the top of the table.

Grêmio faces turmoil behind the scenes at the club. In the relegation zone, with two consecutive defeats, Felipão’s team will have one more chance to leave the last positions of Brasileirão with a victory on Wednesday.

Cuiabá seeks rehabilitation in Brasileirão. Coach Jorginho’s team has been without a win for three rounds – coming from draws against Fluminense and Atlético-GO, as well as a loss to América-MG – and struggles to stay away from the relegation zone, while also keeping an eye on the first half of the table.

Streaming: Globo (for RS and MT), Premiere and SporTV (for all of Brazil, except for RS) (Luciano Perico and Maurício Saraiva/Eduardo Moreno, Petkovic and PVC)

Real time: ge follows the game with exclusive videos.

Guild – coach: Felipão

Without Borja, Diego Souza should take charge of Grêmio’s attack for Wednesday’s game. In the middle, with Villasanti absent, Lucas Silva should win the opportunity to start the match against Cuiabá.

Who is out: Geromel (foot fracture), Léo Pereira (left ankle trauma), Borja (left ankle injury) and Villasanti (Paraguay national team).

Geromel (foot fracture), Léo Pereira (left ankle trauma), Borja (left ankle injury) and Villasanti (Paraguay national team). Hanging: Ferreira, Victor Bobsin, Diego Souza, Fernando Henrique, Luiz Fernando, Darlan, Jean Pyerre, Ruan, Rafinha, Mateus Sarará, Douglas Costa and Borja

Probable squad: Gabriel Chapecó; Vanderson, Ruan, Rodrigues and Rafinha; Thiago Santos and Lucas Silva (Mateus Sarará); Douglas Costa, Alisson (Campaz) and Ferreira; Diego Souza.

Cuiabá – coach: Jorginho

Paulão, suspended for the third yellow card, is the only confirmed embezzlement. Defender Alan Empereur is confirmed in his spot. Midfielder Camilo and midfielder Max return from suspension, and the only question is in midfield. Camilo himself must compete with Rafael Gava for place among the holders. Cabrera and Osman run out of the contest.

Who is out: Paulão (suspended) and Everton Sena (knee injury).

Paulão (suspended) and Everton Sena (knee injury). Hanging: Marllon, Osman, Clayson and João Lucas.

Probable lineup: Walter; João Lucas, Marllon, Alan Empereur and Uendel; Auremir, Pepê and Camilo (Rafael Gava); Clayson, Jonathan Cafu and Jenison.

