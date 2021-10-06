GTA Remastered Trilogy may have been revealed in Rockstar update

Even more evidence has emerged and points to the release of the much talked about remastering of the Grand Theft Auto trilogy. @videotech_ on Twitter rummaged through the back end of the latest Rockstar Games Launcher update and found slots for Grand Theft Auto III, San Andreas, and Vice City.

This was less than a week after Korea’s Game Management and Rating Committee released a rating for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

A Kotaku report from August this year stated that the three GTA classic games would go to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia and mobile devices. The games will apparently feature a mix of “new and old graphics”. Rockstar has yet to officially address the trilogy’s rumors.

Rockstar Games launched its own PC Games Launcher in 2019, which includes a hub and store just for its games. The launcher includes titles like GTA, LA Noire and Bully.

The so-called GTA trilogy isn’t the only ongoing remastering for the series. Grand Theft Auto 5 is coming to next-gen consoles, but has recently been pushed back to 2022. The remaster has received a lot of reactions from fans on the internet, ready to depart from GTA V.

*Translated by Jeancarlos Mota

