GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition appears on Rockstar launcher

Rumors about a possible remaster of GTA III, GTA Vice City and San Andreas have been gaining traction on the internet. This Tuesday (5) the Rockstar Launcher for PC has been updated and users have found mentions in the source code to the games from Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition that would be being remastered on the Unreal Engine.

The Rockstar Launcher image reproduced below clearly shows the presence of the names in the .txt file icon_gta3unreal, icon_gtasaunreal and icon_gtavcunreal.



(Credits: Reproduction / PSXbrasil)

The unreal in the name of all files seems to indicate that games are being remastered with the Unreal Engine. Last week, leaker Nibel reported on twitter the registration of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition with the GRAC (Game Rating and Administration Committee), the body responsible for rating games in South Korea.



According to the classification, the collection arrives for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Switch, mobile and PC versions should arrive next year. In August, Kotaku was the first specialized site to spread rumors about the release of the trilogy. According to information from the site, Rockstar intends to launch the game later this year, but so far no official announcement has been made.



(Credits: Nibel/Twitter)

Importantly, Grand Theft Auto III will turn 20 on October 22nd. So the date is perfect for the trilogy’s surprise announcement. Rockstar itself has promised something special for the occasion: “In honor of the 20th anniversary of the classic Grand Theft Auto III genre, we’ll have even more fun surprises to share, including for GTA Online players,” the company said in official pronouncement in the month of May.

While there’s no news, it seems that GTA fans are finally showing dissatisfaction with the overly long life of GTA V. The trailer revealed during the last Playstation Showcase about the arrival of GTA V for its third generation consoles already has more of 248,000 dislilkes and have been heavily criticized.

Source: Psxbrasil