Have you ever seen a hurricane inside? Images taken by drone reveal what it is like

If you’ve never seen a hurricane inside, then the company Saildrone, which works with the US government agency NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in English translation) killed his curiosity. Last week, an autonomous marine drone managed to take incredible images taken from inside a storm.

Images of Hurricane Sam, which is considered to The strongest storm of the current 2021 Atlantic Ocean hurricane season was shared last Thursday (30) by the saildrone Explorer SD 1045 drone.

The video reveals some waves churning at different angles, just as they were seen by the marine drone. Through a press release, Saildrone said it is the first video collected by an unmanned surface vehicle (USV) and still from inside a hurricane crossing the Atlantic.

The waves reached about 15 meters and the winds at the site exceeded 200 km/h. The video released by Saildrone shows images captured by the marine drone and still in a position in relation to the eye of Hurricane Sam.

At around seven meters and solar-powered, the SD 1045 is part of a fleet of five drones that operate in the Atlantic Ocean during the hurricane season, with the objective of gathering data to help forecast storms.

Source: UOL

