HB20 takes the lead and Compass draws with Toro; see the ranking

With factories stopped due to lack of components, especially chips, the Brazilian market for 0-km cars went through a setback in September. According to the ranking of fenabrave, the federation that brings together dealerships in Brazil, the drop was 10.2% in license plates for cars and light commercial vehicles compared to August.

However, in the year, the industry maintains a high, even with the lack of cars on the market. THE Chevrolet, for example, doubled the production of Onix and Onix Plus to meet outstanding demands and try to get closer to the leaders.

Who is taking advantage of the oscillations of rivals is the Hyundai HB20, which opened up the advantage over the Fiat Argo and heads to be the best-selling car of the year for the first time since it arrived in 2012. What, certainly, Hyundai wants for its hatchback.

In addition, it is worth highlighting the performance of the Jeep Compass in the last month. The average SUV sold as much as the Fiat Toro pickup. Thus, the two models, which are made in the same factory at Stellantis, in Goiana (PE), were tied for second place. Compass and Toro were therefore the ”top 3” of September with the HB20.

Jeep/Disclosure

Top 10

The list of the top 10 cars for September shows the turnaround the market is facing. THE Toyota, that in August had three models in the ranking, among them the Corollas sedan and cross, now has the Hilux pickup as sole representative. The Corolla’s SUV was even out of the list of 15 best-selling models for the month.

already the General Motors, which reopened the factories and begins to recover. Compared to previous months, when the pickup S10 was the salvation, now, the brand already has its 3 best-selling models: Onix, Onix Plus and Tracker. See the September ranking:

1) Hyundai HB20 – 7,147

2) Fiat Toro – 6,852

3) Jeep Compass – 6,823

4) Fiat Strada – 5,772

5th) Volkswagen T-Cross – 5,733

6th) Fiat Argo – 4,911

7th) Fiat Mobi – 4,574

8th) Hyundai Crete – 4,550

9th) Jeep Renegade – 4,503

10) Toyota Hilux – 4,396

11th) Chevrolet Onix – 4,311

12th) Chevrolet S10 – 4,234

13th) Chevrolet Tracker – 3,936

14th) Chevrolet Onix Plus – 3,747

15th) Honda HR-V – 3,502

recovery phase

In the ranking of brands, the Fiat continues in the lead without any effort, even though the number of licenses has dropped. However, one of the big surprises is the position of the Toyota, which was among the ”top 3” three months ago. Now, the Japanese automaker has dropped to 5th position, being overtaken by General Motors and Hyundai.