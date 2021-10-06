‘He did it more out of desperation’, says sister about Nego do Borel’s disappearance | Rio de Janeiro

In the second (4), he was reported missing by his family – who say he feared for his life. This Tuesday (5), the singer was found in a motel in Rio.

“As far as I know, he doesn’t have a problem with drinking or medicine, he did it more out of desperation,” he told g1. “People are just judging.”

Raiana says that, before joining the reality show, he was already not feeling well. And that he is now going to seek treatment.

“I asked: Maycon, are you prepared to be on a reality show, and he said yes, but the way he turned out was very cowardly and he’s now very depressed about it. He came out accused of rape and that’s an injustice , there was no rape, guys. Talking about it is very serious, calling someone a rapist,” she said.

Nego do Borel, who is he?

Expulsion from reality show

At the end of September, the Civil Police opened an inquiry to investigate Nego do Borel, who is 29, on suspicion of raping a vulnerable model against model Dayane Mello during the reality show “A Fazenda 13”, by Record, in Itapecerica da Serra , in Greater São Paulo.

According to participants, Dayane Mello was drunk when she went to bed with him.

Because of this, Nego do Borel was expelled from the program. On the subject, on the date of the occurrence, the singer’s staff said that he would “prove once again all his innocence”.

Duda Reis reports attacks and threats by Nego do Borel

Before entering the farm, Nego do Borel faced similar accusations from his ex-fiancée Duda Reis, who claimed to have been assaulted and also raped while she was drugged.

When being indicted, his staff denied that it was for physical aggression, but for ‘body injury due to psychic disturbances’.

Another ex-girlfriend, Swellen Sauer, also accuses Nego do Borel of assault. She revealed in early 2021 that she was punched in the ribs by her former partner, with whom she had a relationship in 2013.