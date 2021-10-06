Henry case: Jairinho killed out of sadism, and mother saw financial advantage, says MP

Nearly seven months after the death of 4-year-old Henry Borel, the investigation and judgment hearings in the case begin today at the 2nd Jury Court of Rio de Janeiro with the presence of the child’s mother, Monique Medeiros, and remote monitoring, by video, of the boy’s stepfather. The information is from Uol.

Imprisoned since April, former councilor Jairo Souza Santos Junior, known as Dr. Jairinho, and Henry’s mother are accused of triple murder, torture and coercion of witnesses. The expectation is that the accused will clarify questions still unanswered.

On the part of the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro, the strategy will be to demonstrate an alleged “sadistic behavior pattern” by Jairinho.

“The qualifier of Jairinho’s crime is sadism, satisfaction, the pleasure of hurting Henry and other children. Monique’s motive, on the other hand, is to benefit from the financial advantage in this situation” Fabio Vieira, prosecutor of the case

Based on reports and statements, the police and the prosecution say that Henry was beaten to death by Jairinho in the former councilor’s apartment in Barra da Tijuca, while Monique was aware of the risk her son was running. The child was admitted lifeless to the Barra D’Or Hospital.

The couple did not convince the police about the boy’s serious injuries — they even claimed that Henry fell out of bed.

During the investigation, Jairinho’s former companions went to the police to denounce attacks against them and their children — the former councilor is also criminally liable for torture against two children, aged 3 and 4 at the time.

For his defense, the complaint is a “conspiracy”. Attorney Braz Sant’Anna says Henry’s then stepfather “had nothing to do with the death” and advised his client to follow the hearing from the Gericinó Penitentiary Complex. “His presence would only please people who want to see him badly.”

“It was an unwanted and unpredictable death. We will deconstruct this evidence and show that it is irregular” Braz Sant’Anna, Jairinho’s lawyer

Monique’s defense claims that the hearings are a chance to officially present her new version of the case — the educator broke up with Jairinho, but was not heard again by the police.

“She needs and wants to talk about what happened. This is the first time she will have this opportunity. In her first statement, she was protecting Jairinho, now the story will be true”, Thiago Minage, Monique’s lawyer

The couple started dating in October of last year. A month later, she left her parents’ house with her son in Bangu, on the west side, to live in a luxury condominium in Barra da Tijuca. Jairinho got a position for Monique at the TCM (Court of Accounts of the Municipality), who left the position of director of a school with a salary of R$4,000 and started to earn 11,000.

Key Witnesses Not Found

The forecast is that 11 witnesses for the prosecution will be heard today — of these, at least five had not been found, until yesterday, by the Court of Justice to receive the subpoena.

Among those not found are nanny Thayná de Oliveira, who witnessed attacks against Henry and alerted his mother; Ana Carolina Netto, ex of Jairinho who reported assaults during the marriage; two doctors who attended to Henry in the early hours of March 8, and the vice president of operations and relationships at Qualicorp and advisor at the Instituto D’Or de Gestão de Saúde, Pablo dos Santos Meneses, who received insistent requests from Jairinho for the body was released for burial without going through the IML (read the messages here).

“If they do not appear, we will take the appropriate measures, with a fine and they will be heard at another hearing,” said the prosecutor. Rede D’Or informed that Pablo Meneses will attend the hearing.

At this stage of the process, witnesses for the defense and defendants will also be questioned. If the judge understands that the complaint has been proven, Jairinho and Monique will go to the popular jury.

“I’m anxious to talk about everything I didn’t say at the police station, even because there was only a police report to release my son’s body. I have a lot to register, but I’m apprehensive about the disappearance of these five witnesses”, Leniel Borel, Henry’s father.

unanswered questions

“What happened in that apartment between 7:30 pm, when I handed Henry over to his mother, until 3:50 am, when those two left with my dead son?”, asks Leniel.

This is one of the issues to be explored by the prosecution. After the breakup of Jairinho and Monique, version divergences are expected.

Another question that will come up is why Monique didn’t take Henry away from Jairinho after learning about the attacks.

On February 12, 23 days before the boy’s death, the mother was told by her nanny and her own son that Jairinho had assaulted him. At the time, she was in a beauty salon and arrived home almost three hours later.

In the first statement they gave, still as witnesses, Monique and Jairinho arrived and left the police station hand in hand — at the time, they shared the same lawyer. The night before the arrest, they slept together at the former councilor’s grandmother’s house in Bangu.

Days later, they made not only the separation of defenses, but the partnership between them.

From prison, Monique wrote letters saying that she was in an abusive relationship and that she tried to separate several times, but was always stopped by Jairo.

On the other hand, the former councilor has not spoken at any time since he was arrested.

Injuries and nanny conversation

Henry suffered 23 injuries, according to IML and simulated reproduction reports to which UOL had access. All injuries were “produced by violent action” and occurred between 11:30 pm and 3:30 am on March 8, according to the documents.



Photo: Reproduction / Uol

The marks suggest “blunting actions of different degrees of energy, the intra-abdominal injuries being of high energy”.

Among the injuries were excoriations, bruises, hemorrhages in three parts of the head, infiltrations, bruises in the kidneys, lungs and lacerations in the liver.

The cause of death was internal hemorrhage and hepatic laceration caused by a blunt action, according to the autopsy report.

On the day of the crime, Henry spent the day with his father. At around 7:30 pm, when he went to return the boy to his mother, Henry did not want to go back home, he arrived at the condominium crying and vomited.

Henry’s nanny told police that she witnessed at least three episodes of assaults on the boy, nearly a month before his death. In real time, she told Monique that Henry and Jairinho were locked up on February 12th for a few minutes in a room with the volume on the television turned up.

According to her, Henry showed bruises after leaving the room and claimed to have taken “a band” (underground) and kicks from his stepfather. The child also complained of pain in the knee and head.

From the beauty salon, Monique and her son spoke via video—the boy told what happened to his mother. The nanny said that she had not seen anything unusual between the couple at the time.