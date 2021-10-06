Henry case: MP will try to prove Jairinho’s sadism and Monique’s financial interest

The investigation and trial hearings in the Henry Borel case, a 4-year-old boy who died at home with signs of violence in his body, will start this Wednesday. The objective of the MP (Prosecutor’s Office) is to prove that the boy’s mother, Monique Medeiros, and her boyfriend at the time, councilor Dr. Jairinho, killed the child. And according to the prosecution, they had different motivations.

“The qualifier of Jairinho’s crime is sadism, satisfaction, the pleasure of hurting Henry and other children. Monique’s motive, on the other hand, is to benefit from the financial advantage in this situation”, said the promoter Fabio Vieira to the UOL portal.

Initially, the couple presented a version that the injuries to Henry’s body were caused because he fell out of bed. Monique wanted to give a new statement, but it will only be heard now, at the hearing. Her defense indicated that there will be a change in her mother’s version.

“She needs and wants to talk about what happened. This is the first time she will have this opportunity. In the first testimony, she was protecting Jairinho, now the story will be true”, declared Thiago Minagé, Monique’s lawyer.

Dr. Jairinho has been accused of assaulting other children and denies everything. His defense says that, in Henry’s case, “it was an unwanted and unpredictable death” and promises to show that the MP’s evidence is spotty.

In addition to the depositions of the defendants and the prosecution, the hearings will also have participation of witnesses. In the end, if the judge understands that the complaint has been proven, it will be determined that Monique and Dr. Jairinho will be judged by a popular jury.

