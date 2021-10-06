“History”, WHO approves first vaccine against malaria – 10/06/2021

In an act considered as “historic”, the WHO approves the first vaccine against malaria, a disease that has affected the world for centuries and which still causes thousands of deaths every year. The approval could save the lives of tens of thousands of children in Africa. The process of developing the immunizing agent took 30 years to reach positive results and now the organization hopes that new products can reach the market, including against tuberculosis.

“This is a historic day in medicine and it could open the door to the control of other diseases,” said Tedros Ghebreyesus, director general of WHO. Production will start in India, but the idea is that there will be a wide transfer of technology.

According to the WHO, the disease kills 500,000 people each year, with 95% of cases in Africa. Half refer to children under 5 years old.

The new vaccine, made by GlaxoSmithKline, has proven effective against the most prevalent malaria pathogens in Africa. The vaccine thus becomes the first to deal with a parasitic disease and is recommended for the African region and others that have the same pathogen incidence. Vaccine searches began nearly a century ago.

In clinical trials, the vaccine had an efficacy of about 40% against malaria during the first 12 months and a 30% reduction in severe malaria. But the rate drops to zero in the fourth year. Even so, studies indicate that, if implemented, the immunizing agent could save 23 thousand children a year and prevent 5.3 million new cases.

The WHO also estimates that it will have an economic impact, as the African continent loses US$12 billion each year to the disease.

The approval of the vaccine was described by the WHO as a “historic event”. “It is a huge leap from a scientific point of view to have a first-generation vaccine against a human parasite,” the organization declared.

Called Mosquirix, the new vaccine is given in four doses to children. The trials took place in Kenya, Malawi and Ghana, with more than 2.3 million doses administered in those countries and covering 800,000 children.