Honor prepares huge-screen cell phone ad and new smartwatch

Ready to launch its first folding cell phone, inspired by the Huawei Mate X2, Honor may launch later this month a huge smartphone as its name suggests. The Chinese would be working on a device that would break the 7-inch screen barrier, bringing a generous 6,000 mAh battery to take care of that.

Called for the time being Honor X20 Max, the cell phone would bring a 7.2-inch screen, with a good frontal use to reduce its total physical size. However, if you follow the design of the regular X20, it’s possible that the bottom edge will get jumpy.

(Image: Reproduction/Honor)

Considered to bring the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chip, the cell phone should thus position itself in performance above the Honor X20. So, as much as other features haven’t been announced yet, we could expect its huge screen to offer at least Full HD resolution, and it hits the market with 8GB RAM options and up to 256GB internal storage.

If it repeats its brother’s already-released camera set, it could come up with a 64 megapixel main wide sensor (f/1.9), 2 MP macro (f/2.4), and a tertiary depth sensor. The front, then, would have 16 megapixels (f/2.0).

big screen intermediary

As you can see, the Honor X20 Max should not be a flagship. The brand’s efforts for this segment are concentrated on the Magic 3 line, which so far has three representatives and should soon arrive in stores in Europe. Even so, the intermediate potential is expected to be announced alongside a new smartwatch, the Watch GS3.

Both are expected to be announced in October, but for strategic reasons, Honor may launch them in November. That’s because the 11/11 festival takes place in November, a very important date for Chinese commerce called the Singles Day.

Remember, Honor is no longer a subsidiary of Huawei, and this allows it to advance globally. The United States is eyeing this move, and would be studying possible sanctions that could slow the brand’s expansion.

Source: Weibo, GSM Arena