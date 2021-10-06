Health
Pink October: Hospital Jorge Novis offers consultations and exams this Saturday (09) focused on women’s health
By Giovanna Reyner
10/05/2021 15:00
This Saturday (09), the Professor Jorge Novis Municipal Hospital will open its doors for exclusive care to women in Lauro de Freitas. The action, which is part of the Pink October Campaign, will offer from 8 am at the unit located in the Itinga district, 200 exams or consultations with clinicians and breast cancer specialists.
The initiative is aimed at women over 18 who have a history of breast cancer in the family (mother, grandmother or aunts) or women over 40 years old without a family history. In order to receive care, it is necessary to present an official identification document with photo, SUS card. If you have previous exams, it is important to present them for a better medical reading of the cases.
In addition to consultations with specialists, ultrasounds of the breast, transvaginal, thyroid, electrocardiogram and preventive exams will be offered. After a medical evaluation, if necessary, the patient will be scheduled for a breast puncture at the unit itself, or a mammogram at the Health Complex located also in Itinga.