how does Bahia come against Corinthians

This Tuesday, from 9:30 pm, Corinthians and Bahia will compete in the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. O My Timon brings the main information of the opposing team, which arrives as a visitor at the Neo Química Arena.

Situation in Brazilian

Bahia is ranked 17th on the leaderboard, with 23 points. So far, they have six wins, five draws and 11 losses in 22 games played.

In principle, the team from Bahia started the championship in a balanced way: it beat Santos on its debut, drew with Red Bull Bragantino, and lost to Internacional. As a result, they won the second victory of the season over Ceará, by the minimum score.

In the fifth round, they faced Corinthians and left with a goalless draw. Afterwards, they beat Athletico-PR, and lost to Palmeiras and América-MG. He won again in the next two rounds, against Chapecoense and Juventude.

The drop in performance began in the defeat to São Paulo, in a match valid for the 11th round. Since then, there have been seven setbacks in 11 clashes. In the meantime, they had three draws with Cuiabá, Santos and Red Bull Bragantino, and only one victory, over Fortaleza. For this Tuesday’s match, Bahia arrives with the intention of leaving the relegation zone.

Embezzlement and hanging

The team led by Diego Dabove arrives with three absences: Rossi, who is being treated for an injury, and Marcelo Conti and Cirino, who are in the transition process. Furthermore, those hanging are: Juninho Capixaba, Matheus Galdezani, Matheus Bahia, Nino Paraíba, Patrick de Lucca and Rodallega.

Thus, the opponent’s likely lineup has: Mateus Claus; Nino Paraíba, Lucas Fonseca, Luis Otávio and Juninho Capixaba; Lucas Araújo, Mugni and Daniel; Isnaldo, Óscar Ruiz and Rodallega.

