How does Diogo die in O Clone? Find out what happens to Murilo Benício in the soap opera · TV News

In O Clone (2001), currently reruns at Vale a Pena Ver de Novo, Murilo Benício had to unfold between three characters: the twin brothers Lucas and Diogo and the clone Leo. However, only two of them will be part of the entire novel, since Diogo will die in the first phase, a tragedy that will drive the plot of Gloria Perez.

Know what will happen to the character:

fight and fatal accident

Diogo has a more impulsive and rebellious personality than his brother, which will lead him to have conflicts with his family in the afternoon rerun. The peak of this will occur after he gets involved with Yvete (Vera Fischer), a seductive woman who dates his father, Leônidas (Reginaldo Faria).

Angry after discovering the relationship between the two, the young man will try to separate them, but the father will decide to side with his beloved. Fighting with his relative, Diogo will take a helicopter tour, but the vehicle will fall and the boy will die.

Cloning

Later, Albieri (Juca de Oliveira), Diogo’s doctor and godfather, will carry out an experiment with the aim of “resurrecting” his beloved godson. He will take cells from Lucas and use them to artificially inseminate Goddess (Adriana Lessa), a woman who dreams of becoming a mother.

She will give birth to Leo, a boy who will actually be a clone of Lucas, something that will cause countless conflicts and plot twists. Some characters, for example, will believe he is Diogo, who has returned from the dead.

Check out the video about the plot of The Clone: