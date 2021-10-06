How does US default risk affect your investments?

The political and economic scenario in the United States has been causing a lot of turmoil in international markets. This week, the world is watching the news about the possibility of the US debt default, an event that would cause “irreparable damage” to the financial market, according to the secretary of the Treasury of the country, Janet Yellen.

How could a nation as rich as the US default? The explanation is as follows: the country has a debt limit stipulated at US$ 28.4 trillion. It’s called the debt ceiling. The problem is that current government spending is already very close to this limit, which should be surpassed on October 18th. If the US Congress does not approve the increase in the ceiling, the government will no longer be able to pay its creditors, which include US government bond investors. What does this have to do with Brazil and Brazilian investors? Read below.

understand the impasse

This is not the first time the US has approached its debt ceiling limit. In 2012 and 2013, the country faced a similar scenario. When this happens, Congress raises or even suspends the ceiling for the government to pay off debts such as interest on government bonds to investors and pensions.

This time, however, there is an impasse between the two parties. In September, the House approved a suspension of the government’s debt limit until 2022, but in the Senate, Republicans, who oppose Democratic President Joe Biden, refuse to vote in favor of lifting the ceiling.

In Monday (4), Biden called the Republicans irresponsible and even said that “at this point, I cannot guarantee that the United States will avoid default”.

According to Biden, this resistance from the Republicans is only to hide “the increase in expenses during Donald Trump’s administration”. He said debt grew by nearly $8 trillion during his predecessor’s government, “more than a quarter of the total debt accumulated over 200 years.”

Yellen, in turn, said on Tuesday (5) that the country will face a recession if the debt ceiling is not raised. For the payment of debts to occur, Congress must approve the suspension or raising of the ceiling by the 18th of this month, according to Yellen. After this date, the Treasury would have limited resources and would have to prioritize what and who would pay first.

“With the increase in political division, the proximity of the spending limit overflow began to be used as a bargain for disputes between Democrats and Republicans. But I believe that the outcome should be the same as in previous situations, with the approval of the increase in the limit “says Ian Dog, CIO of Gama Investimentos

The Senate must vote on this Wednesday (6) the suspension of the ceiling.

What if O spending ceiling is not raised or suspended?

According to Alan ghani, professor of economics at Insper, all debt payments and the entire US public machinery would be suspended. The country would have to prioritize what and who would pay with the reserve money.

If the suspension or elevation of the ceiling is not approved, the US would not be able to pay bills such as benefits, payments to civil servants and the military, state and local subsidies, pensions, in addition to the interest on its government bonds.

Considered one of the safest investments in the world, US government bonds are like Treasury Direct bonds. Unlike here, however, in the US the interest paid to investors on these bonds is low. According to data from the US research company Brookings Institution, the federal government saved about $700 billion in interest payments over 10 years.

This may change because, if defaults occur, the interest rates offered by the bonds need to rise a lot to attract investors.

Ratings agency Fitch said earlier this month that the US “AAA” sovereign credit rating could come under pressure if Congress doesn’t resolve the impasse. In other words, the country could lose the title of good payer, which would cause even more investors to flee and increase the price of the main US government bonds even more.

The result is that global markets would be immediately impacted, experts say.

Where does Brazil enter this story?

As an economic power, the US affects the entire globe. If a crisis occurs there, it will reach the rest of the world. This means that your investments here in Brazil would also suffer the consequences of a possible default.

According to Caó, from Gama Investimentos, an increase in the price of the country’s main bonds would affect fixed-income and equity markets around the world, including Brazil. “There could be a situation similar to the great crisis of 2008,” he says.

The result would be a sharp fall in the price of shares traded on the Brazilian stock exchange, as well as a considerable increase in the yields of Brazilian government bonds, something that is already coming towithweaving around here.

Fixed income would benefit

The Selic, the basic interest rate of the economy, rose from 2% a year in March to the current 6.25% a year. The increase reflects internal problems such as inflation, energy crisis and troubled political scenario. External problems, such as a US default, could force further increases.

Comsso, government bonds traded by the Tesouro Direto program and popular fixed-income investments, such as the CDB (Bank Deposit Certificate), would become more and more attractive.

“Fixed income investments are more popular, especially those that are linked to inflation and the CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate). With the current interest rate, if the investor buys a CDB with a yield of 110% or 120% of the CDI, it will earn practically the same yield as the Stock Exchange, however, at a much lower risk”, says Gisele Brito, head of Operations at Amur Capital.

The stock market would suffer more falls

According to her, the possible default would negatively affect the Brazilian stock exchange, which is already suffering from other issues related to the US economy.

In addition to the debt ceiling, the possibility of withdrawing stimulus from the US economy, announced last week by the president of the Fed, the bank North American central, Jerome Powell also impacted stock prices in Brazil.

According to experts, stock investors should be cautious at the moment, and focus on companies that are more solid, good dividend payers, or that have dollarized income.

Gisele Brito explains that companies that have revenues in dollars are those that export part of their products and, therefore, receive payment in foreign currency.

*With information from Ansa and Reuters