How Erika went from plant to one of the main subjects

In the early days of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Erika Schneider went almost unnoticed by those who watched the rural reality show. It looked like the piece would just be a “plant”. However, the “one left” that led her to the first crop of the issue made her turn the tables completely and become one of the most talked about subjects.

Even though she was not in the bay, not being a target of the house or of the farmer Gui Araujo, the ex-ballerina do Faustão ended up going to the farm after remaining in the dynamics of the “there remains one”.

The decision was in the hands of Marina Ferrari, who preferred to save Rico Melquiades over Erika, both her friends since before the reality show. After the garden was formed, the ex-ballerina went to her room to cry. Gui Araujo tried to reassure her, but the girl wouldn’t accept.

“Me I’m giving you some advice. I’m telling you that the best scenario for you go, so you can focus on winning the farmer’s test and come back to wake up in the game and position yourself,” said Gui.

Erika got annoyed and raised her voice: “But I’m awake and I’m very positioned. It’s not because I’m nice and I’m smiling that I’m not positioned,” she countered.

The girl, however, managed to get rid of the garden, became the second farmer in the edition and did not hide her enthusiasm. However, her mandate was harshly criticized by some participants, who saw her as authoritarian.

“The owner of the house now! Geez, old man…”, muttered Erasmus, telling that Erika keeps asking “who can sweep here?”, since he sweeps the place every day. “Then I do it and she says: ‘thank you, Erasmus’. Okay, you’re welcome, but it wasn’t because you asked!”.

“It’s confusing, right. She thinks she bought the farm too!”, joked Bil.

Gui Araujo, Dynho and Mussunzinho also expressed their discontent. “The only thing you can do [como fazendeiro] is to choose what each one will do and rest assured that you will not leave. Only. Imagine if I get here and say ‘who’s going to sweep here, who’s going to get in there, who doesn’t know what’, what do you mean, bro?” said Bill.

Erika declared that she was suffering machismo. “I realize that my voice has no power. Many men do not accept being ordered, they keep looking askance. I felt it the day I took over [como fazendeira]. Nothing different from what I’ve experienced out there.”

In a dynamic at ‘Hora do Faro’, the dancer held a prize of R$ 7,000 in her hands. However, Bil Araújo needed to take money from a participant and chose Erika. The action left Faustão’s former dancer very angry.

In the bedroom, she unburdened herself and, in a loud voice, told her to wait for the ex-BBB to apologize. Gui Araujo tried to calm her down and said he was early for the order, that’s when Erika complained: “The fuck* I want to be sorry, I want him to fuck*. I don’t want to know about him, I don’t want to look this kid in the face. Tomboy, idiot, retard, imbecile”. She repeated several times that the money was hers and Bil had “taken it”.

After that, Erika got into an argument with MC Gui when, talking to everyone in the room, she stated that if she had the option to choose between immunity and a cash prize, she would choose immunity. The MC pointed out that this was a hypocritical stance, as not long ago she had not accepted a financial loss and accused Bil of “stealing” her.

As a farmer, Erika indicated Mussunzinho to the hot seat. “I noticed several looks from people who gave me zero credibility, who didn’t listen to me. I found out they were talking about me, that I changed after I became a farmer, I got arrogant. In my opinion, I didn’t change, I just want to be heard, just like everyone else. It’s not because I’m a woman that I’m less or I can’t do things, it’s the other way around, I think it’s an equals here. I’ll put Mussunzinho on the farm.”

A friend of the actor, Tati Quebra Barraco condemned the nomination: “People don’t have the courage to take a stand, I respect everyone’s vote, but Mussunzinho wasn’t supposed to be here because he doesn’t have the courage to put whoever had to. It’s much easier. , here you have to play for real. If you’re not prepared, guys, ask to leave.”

Mussunzinho was the second eliminated from the edition.

Erika came to be seen as an enemy by Tati, who disapproved of the way the former dancer behaved as a farmer and Mussunzinho’s recommendation to the farm.

When Erika, Tati, Victor, Bil and Solange were in the room, the funk girl fired: “Actually she [Erika] didn’t have the chest to put Bil [na roça] how she put all the house she was going to put. She ‘farted’ when putting Bil and Mussunzinho. She estimated this justification, because if it were for machismo, it wasn’t just him. He’s already having several conversations, in my conception”.

In a dynamic of “Hora do Faro”, in which the pedestrians needed to choose a participant to receive an adjective that they drew, Tati celebrated by taking the “mask” and gave it to Erika, saying that “God is very fair”.

Tati justified her choice: “When she took the hat [de fazendeira] she got petulant, yes. Respect is one thing, petulance is another. This is not her house, as it is not mine or anyone else’s. She was just a farmer, she doesn’t own the farm”.

The singer also resumed when Erika would have called Bil a “thief”: “I think if we say something and then apologize, I think we have to be humble, yes, to apologize, but the word doesn’t come back”.

On another occasion, the funkeira even questioned the dancer’s faith. “I was holding a third in my hand, praying, you can even feel the person, right? Well, people, I don’t know… As God knows everyone’s heart, He doesn’t shake me at all. What comforts me is that God knows and final judgment because look, I’ll tell you… She: ‘Oh, because in my church…’ Hi? What are you going to church for? Say, what for? It must be to look at the pastors, right?” .

