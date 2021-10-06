How Gabriel Jesus, fasting for the national team, became City’s ‘best striker’ – 10/06/2021

Having been vetoed by his club from participating in the commitments of the September FIFA date, Gabriel Jesus must return tomorrow to wear the Brazilian national team jersey, packed with one of the best moments of his career.

At the age of 24, the former Palmeiras player and likely titleholder for Tite in the match against Venezuela, for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, has been Manchester City’s main and most decisive offensive player in this early season.

No. 9 has actively participated in seven goals in the nine matches he has played since returning from vacation. He has already put three balls into the net and distributed four passes for his teammates to score.

No other front-line player under coach Pep Guardiola has been this productive in recent months. Who comes closest to the performance of Jesus is the Algerian Riyad Mahrez, with four goals and two assists (six participations in total).

According to “WhoScored?”, a platform that transforms the statistics of what happens on the field into notes that assess the performance of each player, the Brazilian is the best striker (and fifth among athletes of all positions) in City this season , with grade 7.31.

In addition to the numbers themselves, Jesus has drawn attention for the decisive role he has played in the toughest games for the current English champions, just when his team needs him most.

The striker has already scored in the Champions League (against RB Leipzig), decided to win against Chelsea, holders of the European title, and, with a pass, opened the way for City’s reaction in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool , last weekend.

The good phase earned Gabriel Jesus the award for Best Player of the Citizens in the first month of the season. The Brazilian is also one of the main candidates to win the September election.

The good start is a kind of turnaround in the attacker’s trajectory in Manchester. The player ended 2020/21 on a low and normally relegated to the bench. Therefore, many people in the English press imagined that he would be traded in the transfer window.

But the departure for Juventus or Barcelona did not materialize, and the shirt number 9 grabbed the opportunity he received. And now it has received praise after praise from Guardiola.

“He always gives everything, there’s no way to complain about him. With each move, he runs towards his teammates to give them a passing option. He’s the kind of player that makes me happy,” said the Spanish coach, after the victory over the Chelsea.

In selection, Jesus’ moment is a little different. Despite almost always being a starter with Tite, the striker lives a goal fast that has already completed its two-year anniversary. The last time he hit the net with the hopscotch shirt was against Peru, in the final of the Copa America-2019, in July of that year. The drought has lasted 12 matches.

Host country, Qatar is so far the only team with a confirmed presence in the next World Cup. Another seven countries could claim qualification in the October rounds of qualifiers.

Brazil is one of them. Tite’s team won the eight games they played in the South American qualifier and have limited chances of ending the month with a stamped passport if they defeat Venezuela, Uruguay and Colombia, their opponents this and next week.

The 2022 Cup will be played outside its usual period due to the heat in the Middle East in the middle of the year. Therefore, the tournament will start on November 21st and has the final scheduled for December 18th.

This will be the last edition of the FIFA competition with the format that has been used since France-1998, with the presence of 32 teams. From the next World Cup, which will be held in 2026 in North America (United States, Mexico and Canada), there will be 48 participants.

South American Qualifiers

Tomorrow

20h – Uruguay x Colombia, in Montevideo (URU)

20h – Paraguay x Argentina, in Asuncion (PAR)

8:30 pm – Venezuela x Brazil, in Caracas (VNZ)

9:30 pm – Ecuador x Bolivia, in Guayaquil (EQU)

10 pm – Peru x Chile, in Lima (PER)