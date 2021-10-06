How to download Windows 11 ISO and create bootable pen drive with the system | Operational systems

You can download the Windows 11 ISO version from the Microsoft website. The company released the new operating system on Tuesday (5) and also released the final disk image of the software. The file is especially useful for users who prefer to install Windows 11 from scratch than perform the traditional update through Windows Update. Using the Rufus program, you can leverage the ISO image to create USB installation media and do a clean install of Windows 11.
To perform the procedure, you must have a device with a minimum capacity of 8 GB. In the process, the pen drive will be formatted and all files will be lost. If you have something important in storage, remember to back up your files. Check out, below, how to download Windows 11 ISO and create a bootable pen drive with the system.
How to download Windows 11 ISO and create bootable pen drive with system? Procedure is done by the PC itself — Photo: Disclosure/Windows
How to download Windows 11 ISO
Step 1. To download the Windows 11 ISO, go to the Microsoft website (https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/software-download/windows11) and scroll down to the section “Download Windows 11 Disk Image (ISO) )”. Then select the “Windows 11” option;
Windows 11 ISO download: action to select the disk image of the new Microsoft operating system — Photo: Reproduction/Ana Letícia Loubak
Step 2. Once your selection is made, click on “Download”;
ISO Windows 11: ‘Download’ button click action — Photo: Reproduction/Ana Letícia Loubak
Step 3. The website will ask you to select the language of the Windows ISO image 11. Choose “Portuguese” and then click “Download”;
It is necessary to select language to download ISO from Windows 11 — Photo: Reproduction/Ana Letícia Loubak
Step 4. Finally, confirm the file download by clicking the button corresponding to the system version. Once this is done, the ISO will be downloaded immediately.
Windows 11: 64-bit version is downloaded by clicking the button — Photo: Reproduction/Ana Letícia Loubak
How to create a bootable USB flash drive with Windows 11 ISO
Step 1. To create a bootable USB drive with Windows 11, you will need to download Rufus. After downloading, open the program and click on the “Device” option. Then select the pen drive that will be used in the procedure;
Windows 11 ISO can be installed via Rufus: action to select pen drive — Photo: Playback/Eduardo Bartkevihi
Step 2. Click “Select” next to “Boot Selection” option to search for the Windows 11 ISO on your computer;
ISO Windows 11: on Rufus, click “Select” to add file — Photo: Playback/Eduardo Bartkevihi
Step 3. Use the Explorer window to access the folder where the file is. Select the ISO and click the “Open” button;
How to download Windows 11? Action to select ISO file on computer — Photo: Playback/Eduardo Bartkevihi
Step 4. To start formatting the pen drive, click “Start”. At this point, Rufus will launch a warning on the screen to let you know that the action will delete any file present on the pen drive.
Windows 11 ISO download: action to start installing the version on the pen drive — Photo: Reproduction/Eduardo Bartkevihi
Ready. Use the tips to download the Windows 11 ISO and do a clean installation of the operating system on your computer.
