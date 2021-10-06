Hubble records colliding galaxies more than 100 million light years from Earth

More than 100 million light years from Earth, the Arp 91 system, located in the constellation of the Serpent, is formed by the gravitational dance of two spiral galaxies. Thanks to the images obtained by the Hubble Space Telescope, combined with other data, the cosmic collision is observed in all its beauty of colors and shapes, revealing part of the evolution of galaxies.

The Arp 91 system, known as KPG 468 and discovered in 1784 by British astronomer William Herschel, is made up of two spiral galaxies. The first, seen near the center of the image, is called NGC 5953, and just above and oval in shape is NGC 5954. The shape of both is similar to the Milky Way, but the way they are positioned relative to the Earth make them look different.

(Image: Playback/NASA/ESA/SDSS)

The new image is the result of a series of combined data. In addition to Hubble, the Victor M. Blanco, a 4-meter telescope located in Chile, was used, in addition to the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS). “NGC 5954 is clearly being pulled into NGC 5953 — it looks like it’s extending a spiral arm downward,” the researchers involved point out.

The encounter of galaxies is very common throughout the universe and provides crucial clues about the evolution of these huge cosmic structures. Astronomers believe that the collision between them leads to the formation of another type of galaxy, the elliptical — a process that takes hundreds of millions of years to complete.

Even the Arp 91 system reveals a little of the future of our own galaxy with its neighbor Andromeda, which are on a collision course. Within a few billion years, their encounter will form the Androlactoan elliptical galaxy.

Source: Sci-News