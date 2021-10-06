‘I don’t need to steal anything from anyone,’ says Lucas Penteado of ex-mother-in-law accusations

Former BBC Lucas Penteado used his Instagram account to rebut his ex-mother-in-law’s accusations. According to her, Lucas would have appropriated the cell phone and personal documents of his daughter Julia Franhani.

“The best reception I’ve had so far since leaving the BBB is this one. The madman gave me two phones, gave him a hat… I posted it so you know I don’t need to steal anything from anyone,” he said.

The former mother-in-law had told Lucas to return her daughter’s personal effects. “Return Julia’s phone, documents and belongings. This is a crime of misappropriation”, said the girl’s mother.

“He stole my cell phone. Changed the passwords of all my social networks to try to shut me up so I wouldn’t tell the truth. This post of his is a lie, it’s all over after what he did to me publicly, after the lie he invented”, said Júlia.

“He was crazy and I just tried to help by calling security. He said when he left me here that he couldn’t disprove the story. According to him, Globo’s lawyer would have prohibited him from speaking and denying the story, as it would be very bad for his image. But it’s his lie. Globo’s lawyer didn’t say anything to him. It’s an invention. He doesn’t want to admit the mistake and even asked me to confirm the story to the press that everything would be fine in the end”, he said.

